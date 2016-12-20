Families Of Orlando Shooting Victims Sue... >>
Tue, Dec 20th 2016 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Scrivener for Windows

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Unleash your inner novelist and let Scrivener help manage your writing project. Available for $20, the Scrivener household license allows you to access your work on multiple devices. Scrivener replaces bits of paper, index cards and sticky notes by allowing you to storyboard projects, to edit and work on different sections, either alone or in concert, and to post notes and access research. There's a script formatting function to help you write the next classic movie hit, a name generator, and the ability to freely edit and restore to older versions so you won't lose anything as you dive deep into the creative process.


Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Thad, 20 Dec 2016 @ 1:50pm

    Pretty disappointed they abandoned the Linux version.

    By all accounts I've seen, the Mac version's really the way to go; the Windows version lags pretty far behind.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 2:32pm

      Re:

      Try on your favorite text editor. It makes Pluma go full screen with the text area, no menus or anything else, just text window using the whole screen. again brings back the title bar, menu bar etc.

    • identicon
      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 20 Dec 2016 @ 4:02pm

      Re: the Mac version's really the way to go

      So what happens after they drop the Mac version?

      • identicon
        Thad, 21 Dec 2016 @ 1:42pm

        Re: Re: the Mac version's really the way to go

        I don't know. You're presupposing a mass exodus of Scrivener users to Windows, presumably including creator Keith Blount himself.

        While you're right that Apple has clearly shifted its major focus from MacOS to iOS, and while this *has* caused some considerable consternation among Mac users, I don't see the creative community abandoning Macs in droves yet, either. I don't see any reason to believe, at present, that Scrivener is going to become a Windows-first product in the near future.

        I mean, it's not as if Windows's market share is increasing either.

