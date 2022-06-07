Elon Trying To Get Out Of The Twitter Purchase, Claiming That Because Twitter Won’t Share Private Info, It Has Breached Its Agreement
Techdirt Podcast Episode 323: Why Patent Quality Matters

Techdirt Podcast Episode 323: Why Patent Quality Matters

Patents

from the patent-quality-week dept

Tue, Jun 7th 2022 01:30pm -

This week is Engine’s second annual Patent Quality Week, focused on the many ways that the patent system allows low-quality patents to get through, the problems this causes, and what can be done about it. On this week’s episode, we’re joined by Abby Rives and Charles Duan for a discussion all about why patent quality matters.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , , ,

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Elon Trying To Get Out Of The Twitter Purchase, Claiming That Because Twitter Won’t Share Private Info, It Has Breached Its Agreement
Techdirt Podcast Episode 323: Why Patent Quality Matters
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...