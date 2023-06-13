Once Again, Supreme Court Suggests That The 1st Amendment Must Stand Aside For ‘Intellectual Property’
Techdirt Podcast Episode 354: Decentralizing Content Moderation

Techdirt Podcast Episode 354: Decentralizing Content Moderation

When talking about content moderation, it’s easy to focus entirely on centralized platforms. But now, with the rise of more federated and decentralized systems like ActivityPub and Bluesky (and many others), it’s becoming more and more important to talk about how content moderation works in a decentralized space. This week we’re joined by Yoel Roth, the former head of Trust & Safety at Twitter and now a Tech Policy Fellow at UC Berkeley, to discuss the new and different content moderation challenges that decentralized platforms face.

