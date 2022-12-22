Fifth Circuit Asked To Not Fuck Up Solid First Amendment Decision It’s Already Handed Down Twice
Daily Deal: Wireless Charger And Cleaning Pen Set for AirPods

Deals

Deals

Thu, Dec 22nd 2022 10:46am -

AirPods are pretty great, but they also require a little TLC to keep them in top-notch shape. They’re constantly in your ears, and you don’t want to be the person who reaches for their headphones only to find that they’ve turned into a dirty mess—or worse, that their battery is dead. That’s why we’ve put together this sweet set of wireless charging dock and multi-use cleaning pen, so you’ll be prepared for almost anything. This wireless charging dock lets you charge your AirPods without wires, which is perfect for when you want to quickly clean up before heading out the door. And with this multi-function cleaning pen, you can get rid of any pesky spots that might have accumulated on your AirPods during use. The pen has both a soft brush and a looped fabric tip on one end (for getting rid of tough stains), and a microfiber pad on the other end (for polishing). They’re on sale for $23.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

