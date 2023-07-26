‘Pass It, Pass It, Pass It, Pass It, Pass It,’ The President Says About A Bill The GOP Says Will Be Useful To Silence LGBTQ Voices
DEA Fentanyl Fearmonger Anne Milgram Hired A Professional Opioid Apologist As Her Second-In-Command

Daily Deal: InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jul 26th 2023 10:48am -

InfoSec4TC understands the security essentials, needs, and concerns of not only today’s businesses but tomorrow’s challenges, and will work closely with you to ensure your target is met. A Platinum Membership gives you lifetime access to online, self-paced certification courses on cybersecurity. Courses cover ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally recognized IT certifications. You’ll also get access to the latest exam questions as well as extra course materials that you’ll need to learn and practice. You’ll get future updates at no cost and will be able to join discussion groups and programs. It’s on sale for $70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Daily Deal: InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment
Anonymous Coward says:

The hysteria and stupidity of the American Drug-War has been raging intensely for over half a century.
No success at all has been achieved in its stated objectives.

The DEA and its petty bureaucrats are irrelevant to the core issue of the massive, horrendously destructive government ‘war’ upon the American people to control what they may ingest, inject, or inhale.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

‘Pass It, Pass It, Pass It, Pass It, Pass It,’ The President Says About A Bill The GOP Says Will Be Useful To Silence LGBTQ Voices
DEA Fentanyl Fearmonger Anne Milgram Hired A Professional Opioid Apologist As Her Second-In-Command
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...