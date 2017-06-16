Wall Street Still Annoyed That Competition Forced Wireless Carriers To Bring Back Unlimited Data Plans
T-Mobile's loopy idea to try and treat wireless subscribers better (well, if you exclude their attacks on the EFF and net neutrality) has been a great thing for American consumers and wireless sector competition. Thanks to more consumer-friendly policies, T-Mobile has been adding more subscribers per quarter than any other major carrier for several years running. This added competitive pressure recently resulted in both AT&T and Verizon being forced to bring back the unlimited data plans the companies had been insisting for years consumers didn't actually want.
The problem, if you're a wireless carrier or investor, is that AT&T and Verizon are making slightly less money now that they're unable to sock consumers with restrictive caps and overage fees. In fact, wireless sector revenues dipped slightly in the first quarter for the first time in seventeen years, as T-Mobile competition forced carriers to engage in a little more than theatrical non-price competition. Keep in mind these companies are still making some fairly-incredible profits, and their expansion into areas like smart cities and the IOT give them ample opportunity for new revenue streams.
But unlimited data plans returned at the start of the year, and Wall Street firms still can't quite let go of the fact that these industry giants might just have to make a little less money. Cowen and Company Equity Research analyst Colby Synesael simply isn't very happy about this whole competition thing:
"The first quarter of unlimited for all four carriers left much to be desired. Both AT&T and Verizon incurred postpaid losses for the first time on record, a trend that could continue. Verizon specifically had its worst quarter in recent memory with a lackluster performance on nearly all sub metrics. Even T-Mobile’s guidance included a ‘less great’ postpaid net add increase of just +250,000. Combined with continued pricing pressure, AT&T and Verizon are pivoting to new avenues of growth such as Mexico, content, media, IoT and 5G, all of which can’t come soon enough."
Mike McCormack of Jefferies shares similar worries about how the elimination of often-arbitrary usage caps and overage fees means precious wireless industry giants now have to more seriously compete:
"The resurgence of unlimited plans is likely to delay more meaningful ARPU stabilization for multiple quarters due to the loss of overages and plan rightsizing. Impacts to ARPU on an incremental basis (i.e. for new subscribers) will depend on the number of accompanying lines activated. Our analysis suggests a willingness to use price with the hopes that multiline subscribers will churn less frequently. The move to unlimited also diminishes the ability to monetize growing data usage, removing an important lever of growth."
Poor darlings, having to actually compete on price and listen to consumers!
But worry not. Wall Street and these wireless companies have an ingenious solution to the sudden influx of T-Mobile competition: reduce competition through additional sector mergers and acquisitions. Wall Street analysts have been relentlessly fanning the flames of a Sprint acquisition of T-Mobile, which would eliminate one of four major competitors in the space. Sprint owner Softbank has been buttering up the Trump administration for much of the year in the hopes he'll approve a deal that was blocked by regulators in 2014 because it would have reduced competition.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure spent this week insisting such a union would create "enormous" synergies, and the fusion of the two companies would let the merged company battle more effectively with the likes of AT&T and Verizon Wireless. Granted if you've spent five minutes with a history textbook (especially one governing the telecom sector), you'll find that these megamergers almost always kill jobs, reduce overall competition, and reduce incentive for consumer service and network improvements. Meaning that if this merger is approved, bringing back unpopular usage caps and overage fees will be a top priority.
Reader Comments
More profits? Idiots. No, even lower profits because people would be leaving them in droves.
To me, it seems that most people screaming about how we need a return to or more capitalism or less regulation for less regulation's sake are either unwilling to admit or unaware that a purely capitalistic, completely unregulated economy is an unstable equilibrium. Once one business gets ahead, it has an inherent advantage that can be abused to get more ahead and sooner or later you end up with completely noncompetitive monopolies everywhere, arguably the opposite of capitalism since there is zero competition. You need certain kinds of regulation just to keep it capitalistic.
Capitalism/Free-Market just has no "explicit" protections against it.
Of course, there are a lot of lost sheep that think "regulation" is a cure for that, and it is not either. You actually trade a lesser evil for a greater evil.
It is easier to fight a monopoly in a Capitalist/Free-Market environment than it is to fight a monopoly established in a Capitalist/Regulatory Capture market which is what we currently have.
If you don't like that, then go and buy your politician back from the business lobbies. Good luck with that!
Is it though? Is that why the railroads and Bell had to be broken up by the government? Because fighting them through free-market pressures was working so well?
Yes, it really is. Government blessed monopolies get the backing of law enforcement and the courts. You cannot fight against them because the business just says, hey I am following the regulations, tell Mr. Pissant off for us. Also, make sure those regulations prevent Mr. Pissant from easily becoming a competitor, their values might steal our customers from us!
"Because fighting them through free-market pressures was working so well?"
It was because "Anti-Trust/Monopoly Regulation" was failing. So the order of the day was guess what?
"more regulation"
How genius that was... get more of what already failed! Reminds me of the we don't spend enough on Education bullshit, completely ignoring the "actual" problem!
If the first regulations we had on the books did not work then why should we ask for more? In what sane world does asking for more of what failed create a better solution? None that I have ever experienced! The reason why those regulations failed was because of corruption. These regulations are corrupt to. The next regulations will be corrupt as well.
We are going to be here at TD for the rest of your lives being told by people like me, that calls for regulation are the cause of this problem.
How about we get RID of the new crap, go back and just enforce the original "far more reasonable" crap?
I had to translate from market drone to English, but a Google search tells me that ARPU is revenue per user, and rightsizing means to "convert (something) to an appropriate or optimum size."
So, this is a bad thin.? Because in the process of converting the plans to something appropriate for the user and not being able to screw them on overcharging, it will take some time for the average to be predictable enough. Not indefinitely, but for a few quarters in the near future.
Only in the minds of these people would this be a bad thing, especially since the underlying implication there would be that in the long term this means that the ARPU would be stable. It's just not quickly enough for people who don't see past the next quarter, so the preference is to make the experience worse and more expensive for end users. That says it all, really.
Wall Streets hates it when the ISPs actually *gasp* have to spend money investing in infrastructure.
And yet most Wall Street trading is done by bots these days in split seconds. Bots that depend on... high speed Internet to give them the maximum advantage over the competition.
And of course being centered in NYC, Wall Street tends to have a bit more competition than the rest of the country to drive ISPs to be more likely to give them high speed internet connections (it's not perfect yes, but it's way better than many parts of the country).
Infrastructure they do not share with the rest of the world. The slower you are, the faster they are.
There is a reason for why the rich want to stockpile riches and resources. It's not just about having more. It's about having MORE than others. Because if you have more, then they get less, which means you get a bigger say and a lot of people LIKE having a say, especially when that say is bigger and louder than others!
Anecdotally: I worked for many years for a big-box retailer, from stockboy to manager. As a manager, we got reports *daily* showing daily, weekly, monthly, yearly profitability and increases over last year. Each department was expected to maintain a 3% increase over last year. Same market. No real reason to expect growth, you just were expected to pull extra profits out of your ass. Push higher margin items, run loss leader specials, any underhanded thing that would wring out more profit. Really put a bad taste in my mouth.
