Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in Seventeen Years -- Thanks To A Crazy Little Thing Called Competition
from the you-mean-I-don't-get-to-choose-when-I-get-to-compete? dept
We've noted for some time how T-Mobile's crazy idea to be nice to consumers (well, if you exclude their attacks on the EFF and net neutrality) has been a great thing for American consumers. Thanks to more consumer-friendly policies, T-Mobile has been adding more subscribers per quarter than any other major carrier for several years running. This pressure recently resulted in both AT&T and Verizon being forced to bring back the unlimited data plans the companies had been telling consumers they didn't actually want for years.
This added competition has really annoyed Wall Street, which has been grumbling about the shift back to unlimited plans for months. Wall Street had grown comfortable with the non-price competition in the wireless market, where plan pricing often obscured the fact that Americans pay more for mobile data than most developed countries. AT&T and Verizon used a lack of competitive pressure to kill off unlimited data plans in 2011, allowing them to introduce significantly more expensive metered plans -- just as video consumption on mobile began to take off. For the giant incumbents, things were going swimmingly.
Of course as T-Mobile grew, improved its network, and fashioned its often brash and amusing new identity, it slowly but surely became a more viable competitor, forcing both companies to respond. And, just as Wall Street worried, the shift back to unlimited data is having a negative impact on cellular revenues. How negative? According to respected wireless industry analyst Chetan Sharma, cellular data revenues dropped last quarter for the first time in seventeen years. This was part of a number of firsts for an industry not-entirely-familiar with this whole competition thing:
US had a rough start to 2017 with several indicators turning negative for the industry:
The US mobile data services revenue has seen QoQ growth for 17 straight years until Q1 2017 when it saw its first negative growth for the quarter. (Q1 is generally a down quarter but for the first time the revenue growth dipped below zero).
Verizon suffered its first ever decline in service revenues YoY.
For the first time, the net adds for connected (cellular) tablets were negative.
For the first time, the postpaid net-adds were negative (AT&T net-adds were impacted due to sun setting of the 2G network).
And while T-Mobile added 798,000 postpaid (month to month) subscribers, Verizon and AT&T saw a 289,000 and 348,000 postpaid subscriber reduction, respectively. Before you feel too badly for these industry giants, know that very healthy sector net income still managed to improve 13% overall as operators focused their attentions on other profitable markets (like the internet of things, ads and media, and smart cities), tightened their belts and lowered their some expenditures.
Still, there's little doubt this added competition has been of notable benefit to consumers, who still pay some of the highest prices on the planet, but are at least getting to touch the hem of what real competition is supposed to look like.
The problem: there's no indication things stay that way, and some indicators that things could reverse course. The FCC is busy gutting all consumer protections in belief that blind deregulation magically results in telecom utopia, ignoring that this has the opposite intended impact on less competitive markets (especially fixed-line broadband). And there's also every indication that these same regulators are keen to approve Sprint's planned acquisition of T-Mobile, a deal that would reduce the players in the space, likely putting an end to this pesky flirtation with competition in fairly short order.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
There is nothing blind about this, and it is hardly deregulation either. The regulations solidifying legacy telecom's hold all over the place are still very much in effect.
THIS is why there is a problem with the language. When regulations change in favor of consumers you like to call it "regulation" but when it becomes a disadvantage to consumers you like to call it "DEregulation".
This is why people like me have to fight from an anti-regulation standpoint even though I do not disagree with all regulation. Because of this and your "sycophantic" word play along party lines the public will remain eternally confused and you NEVER win this fight because places like TD wind up fighting for the very people they are trying to fight against.
You are being played by the Telco's because you have allowed them to set the language benchmarks. Here's another loaded gun, no need to take you foot out of your boots and shoe's... just pull the trigger already! Your feet should be numb since you have shot them so many times! But since you have an ideology to peddle you cannot be made to see reason!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I get the sentiment here, but are we really working under the notion that Sprint is actually a competitor and not merely an option usually as an after though?
I'd argue that their MVNOs (and MVNOs in general) are more of a competitor then Sprint is. Sprint tries to occupy the same space as T-Mobile or Verizon but come up way short. At least Boost mobile et al appeal to a different customer base with a different set of needs.
A combine SprinT-Mobile could (COULD)allow them to reduce operating costs and increase coverage (without a lot of overlap), which might in turn improve the quality of the MVNOs thus making them better competitors to the big three.
I get I'm the salmon swimming against the TD stream here, but in an industry with a finite amount of resources (spectrum) the key to competition isn't necessarily a large amount of players. I believe it's a good amount of viable players.
/Rant over. I welcome constructive feedback. The potential for most insightful comment of the week is ripe in the responses here!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment