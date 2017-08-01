Techdirt Podcast Episode 132: Is There Any Smartphone Innovation Left?
from the not-so-smart-anymore? dept
Smartphones have been one of the most world-changing innovations of our time — and for a long time, smartphone design was a hotbed of innovation. But more recently that innovation seems to have stagnated. So where does this technology go next? That's the subject of this weeks episode, in which we try to figure out whether smartphone innovation is still happening.
I think there's a lot of niche potential for user-serviceable phones like the Fairphone, and GNU-based phones like Ubuntu Touch (abandoned by Canonical but still under development by the UBports community, and fairly mature), Plasma Mobile, and (I think?) Sailfish. I don't think it's likely that a new OS will break through the Apple/Google duopoly, but they could occupy a similar enthusiast niche to what Linux does on the desktop.
That stuff's all evolutionary rather than revolutionary, though. As for any major shifts in how we use phones...well, if I knew that I'd be working on those projects myself.
Who knows, after more than a century, typing might be gone in the blink of an eye.
