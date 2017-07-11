Court Says DMCA Safe Harbors Disappear Once... >>
Free

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jul 11th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
after on, books, podcast, publishing, rob reid, science fiction, year zero



Techdirt Podcast Episode 129: Rob Reid On Writing & Publishing A SciFi Novel In 2017

from the book-club dept

If you read our post yesterday, you know that Techdirt friend Rob Reid is releasing his latest novel, After On by publishing the first near-half of the book for free on Medium. As promised, today we're joined by Rob on the podcast for a discussion about the book, the launch, and what it's like to publish science fiction in 2017. And don't forget to get your copy of the book!

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:39pm

    So, basically what Baen's been doing with TheFifthImperium for 10+ years with dozens of books?
    Probably more informative than one guy with one book.

