Patents

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 27th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
doug kramer, patent trolls, patents, podcast

Companies:
cloudflare



Techdirt Podcast Episode 128: Patent Trolls, With Cloudflare's General Counsel

from the reporting-from-the-front-lines dept

As we reported last month, CDN provider Cloudflare has decided to hit back against patent troll Blackbird Technologies with an aggressive strategy. Leading this charge is Doug Kramer, Cloudflare's General Counsel, who joins us this week to discuss the current situation with Blackbird and the broader patent landscape.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Essential Reading
