by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 6th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
decentralization, internet, jamie king, podcast, web



Techdirt Podcast Episode 125: Re-Decentralizing The Web

from the listen-up dept

One of the fundamental strengths of the internet has always been its decentralization, but over time we've seen a bunch of different forces start to distort this setup. This week, we're joined by Jamie King, director of Steal This Film and host of the Steal This Show podcast to discuss the ongoing efforts to restore the decentralization of the web.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

