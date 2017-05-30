Congress Fast-Tracks Bill That Would Give DHS... >>
<< Strike Three: Lexmark Can't Use Patents...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 123: No, The MP3...
 

Copyright

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, May 30th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
copyright, podcast, policy, techfreedom



Techdirt Podcast Episode 124: The Future Of Internet Copyright, With TechFreedom

from the copywrong dept

This week we've got a special crossover episode with our friends at TechFreedom. Mike joined their Tech Policy Podcast recently to discuss notice and takedown systems and the future of internet copyright, and we're cross-posting the conversation as an episode of the Techdirt Podcast too.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Congress Fast-Tracks Bill That Would Give DHS... >>
<< Strike Three: Lexmark Can't Use Patents...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 123: No, The MP3...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 124: The Future Of Internet Copyright, With TechFreedom (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 123: No, The MP3 Isn't Dead (8)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 122: Truth And Fiction With Cory Doctorow (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.