Patents

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, May 23rd 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
blogging, mp3, open source, patents, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 123: No, The MP3 Isn't Dead

from the seriously,-damnit dept

When the "death of the MP3" started being reported, we were among the very few blogs that said umm, no — but the deluge of eulogies for the still-thriving format has been overwhelming and quite surprising. This week I join the podcast to discuss why the MP3 isn't dead, and how so much of the tech press got it so wrong.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 1:35pm

    MP3 may not be dead, but it's obsolete.

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 1:40pm

      Re:

      Obsolete means "no longer produced or used"

      I just finished producing an MP3 of this podcast a few minutes ago. And if you're listening, you're using it.

    • icon
      Aaron Walkhouse (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 2:06pm

      Obsolete? no, not really.

      It works, people use it and existing recordings will last forever.

      Though there are newer and more sophisticated codecs, MP3
      is good enough for most purposes and now it's royalty free.

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 2:52pm

      Re:

      MP3 may not be dead, but it's obsolete.

      In related news:

      John Deere has announced that with the advent of their DRM-restricted tractors, owner-repairable tractors are now obsolete.

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 3:04pm

      Re:

      Some things that are obsolete are still used, and may be used for years to come.

      Everyone isn't going to re-rip all their mp3's overnight. Or acquire updated files in a new format from Amazon. Etc.

      Unless Amazon would make previously purchased mp3's available in new formats like FLAC. Wouldn't that be nice.

  • icon
    PlagueSD (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 2:08pm

    Will this podcast be available as an .mp3 download?

