Techdirt Podcast Episode 123: No, The MP3 Isn't Dead
When the "death of the MP3" started being reported, we were among the very few blogs that said umm, no — but the deluge of eulogies for the still-thriving format has been overwhelming and quite surprising. This week I join the podcast to discuss why the MP3 isn't dead, and how so much of the tech press got it so wrong.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
I just finished producing an MP3 of this podcast a few minutes ago. And if you're listening, you're using it.
Obsolete? no, not really.
Though there are newer and more sophisticated codecs, MP3
is good enough for most purposes and now it's royalty free.
In related news:
John Deere has announced that with the advent of their DRM-restricted tractors, owner-repairable tractors are now obsolete.
Everyone isn't going to re-rip all their mp3's overnight. Or acquire updated files in a new format from Amazon. Etc.
Unless Amazon would make previously purchased mp3's available in new formats like FLAC. Wouldn't that be nice.
