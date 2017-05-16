Techdirt Podcast Episode 122: Truth And Fiction With Cory Doctorow

Most Techdirt readers are already familiar with Cory Doctorow, whether via his EFF work, the BoingBoing blog, his novels, or all of the above. This week, he joins us on the podcast for an in-depth discussion about his new book Walkaway and much, much more.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.