Techdirt Podcast Episode 122: Truth And Fiction With Cory Doctorow
from the don't-walkaway-from-this-one dept
Most Techdirt readers are already familiar with Cory Doctorow, whether via his EFF work, the BoingBoing blog, his novels, or all of the above. This week, he joins us on the podcast for an in-depth discussion about his new book Walkaway and much, much more.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Corey Doctorow
Corey Doctorow pains me after witnessing his actions over the past two years. He's waded into online conflicts he did not fully understand and amplified the harm that was being meted out without care of if the target was innocent or guilty.
I used to idolize Corey but his name now only brings me anxiety and a sense of betrayal. On the altar of gender politics he has been an authoritarian bully that's been blinded by partisanship.
Modern day Corey reminds me of the timeless Nietzsche quote "He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Corey Doctorow
I've finished listening to the Podcast and I found it quite interesting.
*His take on the conflict at the W3C was one I've not heard before. I question if the "app" issue is still the case as I've gotten the impression that app growth has dramatically slowed in recent years.
*The various seeming contradictions that played out in describing Corey's novel are intriguing. I am curious how Corey can reconcile his views on surveillance with his seeming advocacy of a post-scarcity economy where property is continually shared based on a point-in-time need. Surely such a system would mandate very intrusive surveillance, no?
*I found his statement on the rich mistrust of the poor interesting and his example quite good. Reminds me of the complaint I heard on C-SPAN during the height of the Affordable Care Act noisemaking in D.C. where a rich person ranted about how poor people are going to start licking doorknobs to purposely get sick now that they have health insurance and that the rich would have to pick up the tab.
As for a followup on what I stated about Corey in my previous post, I think Corey himself summed it up nicely with "Irrational belief in the wickedness of people can actually become a self-fulfilling prophecy that can turn disaster into catastrophe". In the world of Internet subcultures, I feel this statement best describes how I see Corey after his poorly-informed grand standing on Internet cultural issues over the past few years.
All in all I'm much more likely to pick up a copy of Corey's book. This podcast did a very good job of making it appealing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The irony, of course, is that YOU are the troll for posting this. Believe it or not, some people have opinions that differ from yours. You should celebrate that fact, not make stupid two-word comments that demonstrate your inability to have an original thought. True story.
But, alas, this is Techdirt. And non-thinking hate at anything that doesn't follow the group-think without question is rewarded. Sorry, you're right. You should hate everyone who thinks differently. Mike has fostered this place for people just like you. Enjoy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment