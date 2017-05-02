Personal Security Takes A Hit With Public... >>
Privacy

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, May 2nd 2017 1:15pm


intelligence community, jennifer granick, nsa, podcast, privacy, surveillance



Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance State

from the american-spies dept

In the post-Snowden era, we don't have to tell you how important it is to stay engaged with (and vigilant about) the surveillance state in America. Jennifer Granick is the Director of Civil Liberties at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, and author of the new book American Spies — and this week she joins us for an in-depth discussion about the surveillance state today. Of course, shortly after we recorded this podcast, the NSA made major changes to one of its surveillance programs, so Jennifer returned to record an addendum examining this latest news, so make sure you listen to the end!

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 1:42pm

    what is even more frightening is that so many other countries are following blindly behind the USA, doing exactly the same things, like ignoring everything and everyone in the blind attempt to use the surveillance stance to prevent terrorism. anyone with half a brain knows this is total bullshit and it's being done to stop the public finding out about the shit things politicians, the rich and the famous do and then spreading the reports far and wide! if these tactics were to stop any sort of terrorism, they would have been in place years ago!

    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 2:06pm

    ahem...

    "we don't have to tell you how important it is to stay engaged"

    yes... yes you do! We Americans are dimwitted and have very short memories. If you are not busy telling us how to feel we lose touch. All you need to do to drive the natives crazy enough to vote in a turd like Trump is to put someone like Obama into office. Word is neither of them gave a fuck about the little man to begin with, they just had different ways of saying we are the boss and fuck the rest of you all, vote for me anyways "insert dishonest plug supporting common platforms"!

