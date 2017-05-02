Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance State
from the american-spies dept
In the post-Snowden era, we don't have to tell you how important it is to stay engaged with (and vigilant about) the surveillance state in America. Jennifer Granick is the Director of Civil Liberties at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, and author of the new book American Spies — and this week she joins us for an in-depth discussion about the surveillance state today. Of course, shortly after we recorded this podcast, the NSA made major changes to one of its surveillance programs, so Jennifer returned to record an addendum examining this latest news, so make sure you listen to the end!
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ahem...
yes... yes you do! We Americans are dimwitted and have very short memories. If you are not busy telling us how to feel we lose touch. All you need to do to drive the natives crazy enough to vote in a turd like Trump is to put someone like Obama into office. Word is neither of them gave a fuck about the little man to begin with, they just had different ways of saying we are the boss and fuck the rest of you all, vote for me anyways "insert dishonest plug supporting common platforms"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment