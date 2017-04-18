 
Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Apr 18th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
offices, podcast, work



Techdirt Podcast Episode 118: The Evolution Of The Office

from the the-way-we-work dept

We've talked before about how the very nature of work is changing thanks to technology, with telecommuting being an obvious trend — but despite some early predictions about the death of the physical office, the reality is offices have been evolving and changing thanks to technology and innovation too. This week, we discuss co-working spaces and other trends in the evolution of offices.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

