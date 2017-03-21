 
Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Mar 21st 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
alexa, artificial intelligence, podcast, siri

Companies:
amazon, apple, google



Techdirt Podcast Episode 114: Alexa, Play This Podcast

from the alexa,-subscribe-and-share-too dept

Always-on, voice-operated assistants are on the rise, and most of the industry seems to have agreed that Amazon's Alexa is at the top of the pack. Podcast host Dennis Yang was and is an early adopter of these devices, so this week he's brought along Alexa, Google Now and Siri as guests for a discussion about the future of this technology.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

