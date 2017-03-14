Techdirt Podcast Episode 113: Will Regulations Ground Drone Innovation?
from the flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants dept
The rise of drones in both the personal and commercial spheres has happened with stunning speed, and it has created a whole bunch of hard-to-answer regulatory questions. This week we're joined by Notifleet's Siggi Hindrichs to discuss the current state and future of drone regulation by the FAA.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
No
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?
So how are they getting away with this kind of junk rule making?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?
So you need to comply or we show the world your internet history to discredit you and if we have to... install some CP directly on your computer so we can just go ahead an make the world think you are a shit-stain of a human and laugh with glee as your support fades to nothing.
By the way? How do you take your strip searches? With rusty tongs or stand paper gloves? We look forward to serving our future prisoners... ahem clientele.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment