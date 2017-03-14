Film Distributor Creates Torrent Site Clone... >>
Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Mar 14th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
drones, faa, podcast, regulation, siggi hindrichs

Companies:
notifleet



Techdirt Podcast Episode 113: Will Regulations Ground Drone Innovation?

from the flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants dept

The rise of drones in both the personal and commercial spheres has happened with stunning speed, and it has created a whole bunch of hard-to-answer regulatory questions. This week we're joined by Notifleet's Siggi Hindrichs to discuss the current state and future of drone regulation by the FAA.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 1:34pm

    No

    But like all regulation they will fucking make doing anything far more fucking expensive and unreasonable to pursue, well, except for rich people, as usual.

  • icon
    Cdaragorn (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 2:00pm

    Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?

    I've always been a bit confused by this. The FAA has the power to regulate when and where someone can fly, but it's never supposed to make an opinion on WHY you are flying.

    So how are they getting away with this kind of junk rule making?

    • identicon
      Jason, 14 Mar 2017 @ 2:19pm

      Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?

      Simply put, the FAA has jurisdiction over the airspace in the US. Regulating its safe and efficient use is pretty much their exact reason for existing.

      • icon
        Cdaragorn (profile), 14 Mar 2017 @ 2:21pm

        Re: Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?

        Yes, but regulating the fact that you want to use a drone for business use vs personal use has NOTHING to do with regulating its "safe and efficient" use. That distinction seems to be completely outside the powers they've been given to regulate it.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Mar 2017 @ 2:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: Isn't the FAA outside its jurisdiction?

          Don't worry friend... the US government has dispensed with following the law. The constitution has already had every last portion of it ignored, so there is just exactly no chance that they will be concerned with any other law of lesser import.

          So you need to comply or we show the world your internet history to discredit you and if we have to... install some CP directly on your computer so we can just go ahead an make the world think you are a shit-stain of a human and laugh with glee as your support fades to nothing.

          By the way? How do you take your strip searches? With rusty tongs or stand paper gloves? We look forward to serving our future prisoners... ahem clientele.

