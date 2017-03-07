ESPN On-Air Talent About To Care About The... >>
Failures

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Mar 7th 2017 1:15pm


aws, internet, podcast, s3

amazon



Techdirt Podcast Episode 112: When A Typo Breaks The Internet

from the AW(OO)S dept

From its humble origins as an online bookseller that many people worried might not survive, Amazon has grown into a critical piece of the web's backbone via its Amazon Web Services platform. Last week's S3 outage made this painfully clear, and understandably raised lots of concerns — especially after it was revealed that the whole thing was caused by a typo. So this week we're discussing whether something needs to be done, and what that might be.

Reader Comments

    David (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:21pm

    Did any of you read Amazon's statement?

    Too many S3 servers were shutdown. Then various command structures failed as a result. S3 had to restart and that took much, much longer than expected. So the typical cascading errors took place.

    Read their post. They have addressed the problem with the tools such that S3 will not allow the minimum number of servers required be removed.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:45pm

    That'll be $350 dollars, Leigh.

