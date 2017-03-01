Body Worn Cameras Continue To Reduce Police... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Leigh Beadon

Wed, Mar 1st 2017 1:22pm


Filed Under:
flight, podcast, techdirt podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 111: The Miracle Of Booking Flights

from the chair-in-the-sky dept

The finding and booking of flights is a massive and elaborate global mechanism that contains both fascinating technology and useful secrets. This week, we're joined by Adam Fletcher, co-founder of Gyroscope Software and an architect of Google's airline reservation system, to talk about all the technology behind commercial air travel today.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

