Economics

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Feb 21st 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
innovation, luck, robert frank, silicon valley



Techdirt Podcast Episode 110: Luck In Silicon Valley, With Robert Frank

from the chance-encounters dept

Innovation isn't easy, but success in Silicon Valley involves a bigger dose of luck than a lot of entrepreneurs seem prepared to admit. Chance gets left out of the economic equation all too often, and this week we're joined by Mike's own Econ 101 professor from Cornell, Robert Frank, to discuss the role of luck in the world of entrepreneurs and innovation.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

