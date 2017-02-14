T-Mobile Backs Off Added Fee For HD Streaming... >>
<< Get Ready For 'Leak Investigations' In...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars...
 

Broadband

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Feb 14th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
fcc, gigi sohn, net neutrality, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 109: The New FCC

from the net-neutrality-under-fire dept

Net neutrality is at risk. The FCC under Ajit Pai is clearly intent on destroying it, and this is quickly turning into a fight for the future of the internet. This week, we're joined by Gigi Sohn, one of former chairman Tom Wheeler's top advisors at the FCC and now a fellow at the Open Society Foundation, to discuss what's happening at the FCC and what needs to be done in response.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    kingstu, 14 Feb 2017 @ 2:24pm

    Regulation tends to favor large incumbent firms and stifle innovation while competition forces better service delivery and encourages innovation.

    How about no net neutrality and eliminating noncompetitive ISP monopolies?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
T-Mobile Backs Off Added Fee For HD Streaming... >>
<< Get Ready For 'Leak Investigations' In...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars...
 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 109: The New FCC (1)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars Are Accelerating (2)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 107: Changing Government Starts With You (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.