News

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Feb 7th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
ian adams, podcast, self-driving cars

Companies:
r street



Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars Are Accelerating

from the driving-forward dept

The adoption of self-driving cars is rapidly changing from science fiction to present reality. We had a preliminary discussion on the subject here on the podcast a couple years ago, but today we're digging more deeply the impact this is having, especially on policy. R Street Institute senior fellow Ian Adams joins us as a special guest this week for a discussion about the many implications of this accelerating technological shift.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

