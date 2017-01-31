 
Politics

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 31st 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
government, jennifer hoelzer, podcast, politics



Techdirt Podcast Episode 107: Changing Government Starts With You

from the where-else? dept

For obvious reasons, politics and government are on just about everyone's mind at the moment, prompting a vast range of reactions and opinions. A lot of people who share a desire for change are divided not only by what form they think that change should take, but by what methods they think should be employed to achieve it. Former Senate staffer and long-time Techdirt friend Jennifer Hoelzer recently wrote a column entitled Your Government Won't Change... Unless You Do and this week she joins us on the podcast to delve further into this idea and what it means for optimists, cynics, pragmatists and everyone else.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

