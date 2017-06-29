40 ISPs, VoIP And VPN Providers Tell FCC They Like Having Net Neutrality Rules
Opponents of net neutrality often claim the rules placed "onerous burdens" on small and large ISPs alike. But when push comes to shove, you'll rarely see any of these folks provide hard evidence of such "burdens." Usually, opposition is driven by a fundamental misunderstanding of what the rules do, and by a conflation of the rules with nebulous partisan worries that net neutrality somehow represents "government run amok." That confusion is, quite often, courtesy of "insight" on the subject from the likes of Ted Cruz, who has repeatedly tried to insist that killing the popular consumer protections somehow "restores freedom" (citation needed).
But in yet another example of net neutrality's broad support out here in the real world, the EFF this week accumulated a list of 40 or so ISPs, VPN and VoIP providers that would very much like it if the rules remained intact. Noting how the last FCC's decision to reclassify ISPs as common carriers under the Communications Act actually helps them compete with their larger counterparts, the companies note that net neutrality hasn't hurt their ability to develop and expand their networks in the slightest:
"We have encountered no new additional barriers to investment or deployment as a result of the 2015 decision to reclassify broadband as a telecommunications service and have long supported network neutrality as a core principle for the deployment of networks for the American public to access the Internet."
Among these companies is California ISP Sonic, one of the few independent ISPs from the early aughts that managed to survive the incumbent ISP gauntlet, and the slow but steady attack on competition that started under former FCC boss turned top cable lobbyist Michael Powell (we talked with Sonic CEO Dane Jasper about this a podcast last April). Sonic and the rest of the companies proceed to note that eliminating the rules doesn't "restore freedom" for them; in fact most of them worry that the elimination of the rules will have a dramatically negative impact on competition in the market:
"Without a legal foundation to address the anticompetitive practices of the largest players in the market, the FCC’s current course threatens the viability of competitive entry and competitive viability. As direct competitors to the biggest cable and telephone companies, we have reservations about any plan at the FCC that seeks to enhance their market power without any meaningful restraints on their ability to monopolize large swaths of the Internet."
The companies also express concern about Congress' recent decision to kill broadband privacy protections at the behest of giant ISPs like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T -- most of which are not coincidentally conducting massive pivots into media and advertising:
"Lastly, we implore the FCC to examine the ramifications of the Congressional Review Act repeal of broadband privacy and provide guidance. We have long championed our customer’s privacy and believe Congress was in error to erode their legal right to privacy. However, the repeal’s detrimental impact on the reach and scope of Section 222’s ISP privacy provisions has resulted in great uncertainty in the market that the FCC could help provide clarity."
The companies' support comes on the heels of similar support for the rules from over 900 startups (you know, the people actually building the networks and technologies of tomorrow). In both instances (privacy and net neutrality), these "onerous regulations" had broad support among consumers and many smaller companies alike, highlighting again how the myopic opinion that "all regulation is automatically bad" is lazy thinking, a violent over-simplification, and incredibly detrimental when it comes to bringing competition to bear on one of the most anti-competitive and complicated segments of American industry.
Opponents are right, of course
Having 40 providers contradict you... that's a really onerous burden.
Re: Opponents are right, of course
US New speak
Re: US New speak
between the democrats and republicans your rights and freedoms are being eaten away at both ends!
You sound just like Clapper. Your statements are technically correct on verbiage, but it is also a massive LIE of omission.
Lets take this apart piece by piece.
--"Opponents of net neutrality often claim the rules placed "onerous burdens" on small and large ISPs alike.--
You mean Opponents of "regulation"? You are deceptively altering the narrative. Yes there are people shitting on Net Neutrality, but there are a lot of other shitting on Regulation and NN just happens to be in the crossfire.
--But when push comes to shove, you'll rarely see any of these folks provide hard evidence of such "burdens."--
I know right? The FCC's historical and OPEN directive to operate the Telco's as a giant "Natural Monopoly" is not proof of a fucking thing right? If a donkey kicked you in the face you would come up with some other excuse for why you have a black eye because you cannot bring yourself to state any facts that are inconvenient to your cause or party. So be honest yourself. You are OKAY with monopolies, as long as government is regulating it, which just becomes another "devils deal".
--Usually, opposition is driven by a fundamental misunderstanding of what the rules do, and by a conflation of the rules with nebulous partisan worries that net neutrality somehow represents "government run amok."--
I read the fucking rules myself! Zero Rating is a bullshit loop hole and the wording explicitly puts too much power into the hands of the FCC for enforcement to "pick and choose" winners and losers in the ISP space. THAT is a fucking problem and NOT what government should be allowed to do!
I want REAL net-neutrality, not more bullshit regulatory doublespeak that allows the FCC to maintain that status quo based on which ISP donates to their coffers.
--That confusion is, quite often, courtesy of "insight" on the subject from the likes of Ted Cruz, who has repeatedly tried to insist that killing the popular consumer protections somehow "restores freedom" (citation needed). --
Okay, I have to agree with you there. Ted Cruz is a fucking tool and grossly ignorant on the subject matter here. But he is hardly the only SIDE spewing misinformation and causing confusion here!
I want REAL net neutrality... not the cocked up Wheeler vision where FCC becomes a fucking ISP Czar agency where they can throw their dick around like a damn tyrant!
All I can say is you guys freaking deserve this mess. You are all like a bunch of idiots that keep poking a fucking bear in hopes it will leave you alone. It makes no sense at all. You are asking for corrupt people to save you from corrupt people! How is this going to work out in our favor? Hint: I never will! The best we can hope for is to be screwed with lube and unlike you idiots... I don't want to be screwed at all!
