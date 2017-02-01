 
<< China's Response To Study Confirms It Uses...
 tdicon 
 
<< Google, Ting, Netflix Dare To Suggest That...
 

Broadband

by Karl Bode

Wed, Feb 1st 2017 6:43am


Filed Under:
congress, fcc, net neutrality



Congress Prepares To Gut Net Neutrality With Bills Pretending To Save It

from the who-needs-a-healthy,-open-internet? dept

As we've noted a few times, the Trump administration and new FCC boss Ajit Pai have made it abundantly clear net neutrality protections will be going the way of the dodo under their watch. Given the threat of activist backlash and the logistical complications of rolling back the rules via the FCC, neutrality opponents' (like Pai) first step toward eliminating net neutrality will likely be to simply refuse to enforce them. From there, ISPs have been lobbying Congress to pass new laws that either hamstring regulatory authority, or pretend to protect net neutrality while actually doing the exact opposite.

For example, the House last week quickly passed a trio of new bills that would not only allow Congress to roll back Obama-era regulations (including net neutrality) en masse, but would give Congress effective veto power over future regulations from a number of regulatory agencies (including the FDA, EPA, and FCC). But there's also indications the GOP is cooking up a Communications Act rewrite with an eye toward weakening the FCC's authority over industry giants like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T even further.

Over at Vox, readers were recently informed that "A Republican bill could be our best chance to save net neutrality." According to author Timothy Lee, we need Congress to write a quality set of net neutrality protections to establish permanent protections, avoiding the partisan patty cake that occurs each time FCC oversight shifts:

"Donald Trump’s FCC looks poised to repeal the net neutrality regulations Obama’s FCC passed in 2015. If a Democrat is elected president in 2020, it’s a near certainty that the FCC will reinstate a version of Obama’s rules. Then if a Republican is elected in 2024 or 2028, the FCC is likely to tear those rules down.

Having the rules switch back and forth unpredictably is a disaster for both sides in the net neutrality debate. A legislative compromise can solve this problem. Because passing legislation is a lot harder than changing an FCC rule, a rule passed by Congress with buy-in from both parties would have a much better chance of being permanent."

And while it's true that a Congressional net neutrality law would certainly be the preferred and more permanent solution, some of you might have noticed that Congress is so campaign-cash compromised that achieving this end has proven to be virtually impossible over the last decade. Case in point is the "compromise" net neutrality legislation Senators Thune and Upton tabled last year as a last-ditch effort to deter the FCC from tougher rules. The proposal was so stuffed with loopholes as to be arguably useless, but was lauded by industry as a "sensible compromise" to the endless debate over net neutrality.

The problem is that passing ultra-weak rules just to stop the endless game of partisan fisticuffs isn't much of an actual solution to the problem. Thune and the GOP are preparing to table new legislation that would once again profess to put this issue to bed, but is very likely to fail to address the areas where the net neutrality fight is actually occurring right now, including interconnection, usage caps, and zero rating. Still, Lee tries repeatedly to insist that this sort of flimsy legislation would be better than no legislation at all:

"Still, if the alternative is four or even eight years of no network neutrality protections at all, some net neutrality fans might take a deal. More importantly, big telecommunications companies give generously on both sides of the aisle. So there may be some centrist Democrats who are willing to take a deal despite pressure from liberal activists to reject it."

But it's simply not clear that's really true. It might feel good to pass new net neutrality rules professing to put the issue to bed, but if the rules don't actually address any of the actual issues of the day, it's at best just theater, and -- depending on how it's written -- could actually act to make many of the more controversial net neutrality violations legal permanently. And if attempts to defund and defang the FCC are embedded in this or other bills in sync, actually enforcing consumer telecom protections (net neutrality, privacy, or otherwise) could prove harder than ever.

Of course there's another utterly crazy solution: for Congress to finally realize that net neutrality has broad, bipartisan support, and that a healthy and open internet is good for everyone. It's certainly a wild idea, but Congress could put the issue to bed and prove it actually cares about startups, innovators and consumers -- by leaving the existing rules alone, and moving on to other more pressing issues of the day.

20 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 1 Feb 2017 @ 5:46am

    We all know where this is heading. Sure it may be prevented by broad activism and protesting and we shouldn't lay down arms or accept as inevitable. But truth is it's a very hard battle to the point a victory for the population is unlikely.

    On the other hand, if this administration is bad enough that it causes real, visible damage in a massive scale then it might actually be a good thing. Sometimes we need to reach the bottom of the pit to actually turn around and start climbing up. I'm not sure if Trump and a Republican Congress that is populated mostly by the worst the Republicans can offer at the time are the bottom of the well but it seems so. In that case, brace yourselves, hope for utter chaos and for a swift rebirth from the ashes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 6:56am

      Re:

      "On the other hand, if this administration is bad enough that it causes real, visible damage in a massive scale then it might actually be a good thing."

      This is what is required to wake people from their apathy. The real questions are... 1. will the damage be enough? and 2. more importantly, will the solution be the correct one?

      I vote not likely on 1 and fat chance on 2. So sit back, it's going to sucks, might as well grab some popcorn and TRY to enjoy this fucked up ride!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 6:48am

    Just think of all those folks who have set up auto pay via the internet ... how will they pay their bills after the internet is turned off? What will those companies do when their revenue tanks due to lose of net-pay fees?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 6:53am

      Re:

      We old timers do remember a time Before Internet...

      We used to use paper, with paper wrapped around it, and a token from the government-run shipping company affixed to the wrapper...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 8:12am

        Re: Re:

        And our search for knowledge was time consuming and/or expensive, as it involved libraries and bookshops. If you needed tutoring, then it was night school for suitable classes, if any were available that you could attend. I hope that those days do not return.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:12am

      Re:

      Its unlikely the internet will be turn off

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 6:55am

    Sometimes you have to destroy the village to save it.

    So they say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:09am

    This will require nothing short of a SOPA style uprising.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:19am

      Re:

      True and its already beginning. Many support net neutrality and dont want it repealing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 1 Feb 2017 @ 8:10am

        Re: Re:

        I hope it's enough. There's been a lot of misinformation spread about net neutrality, and some people seem to think that the term refers to new FCC rules. They don't realise that it refers to the open internet that the rules were put in place to protect. Some of these people support removing net neutrality rules, thinking they're preserving instead of killing it.

        Like many things recently, we seem to be faced with a populace who have been lied into supporting the destruction of things they were wanting to protect.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:44am

      Re:

      What are the odds that Trump will tell the security services and police to solve the problem of such a revolt.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:17am

    if you want to help protect Net Neutrality you should support groups like ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Free Press who are fighting to keep Net Neutrality.

    https://www.aclu.org/

    https://www.eff.org/

    https://www.freepress.net/

    also you can set them as your charity on https://smile.amazon.com/

    also write to your House Representative and senators

    http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/

    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information /senators_cfm.cfm?OrderBy=state

    and the FCC

    https://www.fcc.gov/about/contact

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:51am

    Nobody fucking cares. Close this shitty website down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 1 Feb 2017 @ 8:06am

      Re:

      Yet, apparently, not only did you come here willingly, you made the effort to read the article, click through to comments and write...

      Apparently, you care very much.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 7:55am

    With you until that last sentence

    It's certainly a wild idea, but Congress could put the issue to bed and prove it actually cares about startups, innovators and consumers -- by leaving the existing rules alone, and moving on to other more pressing issues of the day.

    Doing nothing would be better than reverting the FCC's rule changes, but if Congress really wanted to prove it cares about the people harmed by a non-neutral Internet, it would pass a bill that is better than the FCC's rules, rather than stand idly by and pretend that the FCC rules are good enough as-is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Feb 2017 @ 8:07am

    I wonder if it would allow websites that are like 1-900 numbers. $2.99 for the first Megabit and only $.99 for each additional.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< China's Response To Study Confirms It Uses...
 tdicon 
 
<< Google, Ting, Netflix Dare To Suggest That...
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:43 Congress Prepares To Gut Net Neutrality With Bills Pretending To Save It (20)
06:27 Google, Ting, Netflix Dare To Suggest That Maybe Giant, Anti-Competitive ISPs Shouldn't Be Writing State Telecom Laws (30)

Friday

11:53 Report: President Trump Picks Former Verizon Lawyer Ajit Pai To Head FCC (69)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.