Outgoing FCC Boss Warns New FCC About The Perils Of Killing Net Neutrality
We've noted a few times how the incoming Trump-led FCC has made it clear that it not only wants to roll back net neutrality and new broadband privacy rules, but also defund and defang the FCC entirely. The majority of Trump telecom advisors believe that the FCC serves absolutely no role as a consumer protection agency, and should be torn down to the studs -- its only function being to help manage wireless spectrum. With the broadband market clearly broken and uncompetitive (exhibit A: Comcast and its hidden fees, usage caps, and historically awful customer service), eliminating most regulatory oversight of the sector would obviously compound most of the existing problems.
In his last speech as acting agency head (pdf) ahead of his resignation this week, FCC boss Tom Wheeler warned the new, incoming FCC that rolling back net neutrality is going to not only drive massive consumer backlash against net neutrality opponents, but it's going to be legally difficult after the FCC's court victory last year. Wheeler also noted how the justifications for quickly moving to kill net neutrality rules (such as the repeatedly debunked claim that the rules harmed network investment) are flimsy, at best:
Whatever the path to deconstruction, Wheeler warned of the obvious, negative repercussions of putting the wolves in charge of the henhouse, and killing rules preventing incumbent ISPs from charging innovators and competitors a "troll toll" just to connect to their customers (aka double dipping):
It's the lack of competition that creates and encourages net neutrality, privacy, and other ISP abuse. Eliminating rules protecting consumers from this problem -- then gutting all regulatory oversight of the nation's least-liked companies -- won't magically fix this problem, it will simply make it exponentially worse. And while the incoming FCC and its ISP allies are chomping at the bit to begin deconstructing net neutrality, broad, bipartisan consumer support for net neutrality means they can expect a techno-activist backlash that will make the response to SOPA look like a beach-side blanket picnic.
Net neutrality opponents can certainly proceed with their plan to kill net neutrality, but the effort is going to come with a price tag most of them violently underestimate.
It's the lack of competition that creates and encourages net neutrality, privacy, and other ISP abuse. Eliminating rules protecting consumers from this problem -- then gutting all regulatory oversight of the nation's least-liked companies -- won't magically fix this problem, it will simply make it exponentially worse. And while the incoming FCC and its ISP allies are chomping at the bit to begin deconstructing net neutrality, broad, bipartisan consumer support for net neutrality means they can expect a techno-activist backlash that will make the response to SOPA look like a beach-side blanket picnic.
Net neutrality opponents can certainly proceed with their plan to kill net neutrality, but the effort is going to come with a price tag most of them violently underestimate.
Count the public out
Hate to be this way, but I think the vast majority of consumers are happy to grab the tiny discounts thrown at them and call it "value"; they'll never attempt to grasp the admittedly confusing, upside-down concept of discounts as evil. Similarly, I can't recall a mass demonstration of consumers chanting "More competition! More competition!"
I think this is a battle among the cognoscenti... those who understand and are outraged, versus those who understand and are hoping nobody notices.
Re: Count the public out
Partisan pattycake, identity politics, and misinformation rule the roost. What chance has a consumer got of organising a boycott that could get him labeled or ignored while every anarcho-capitalist else is hoping that the market will correct itself via spontaneous non-collective boycotting of bad service providers. Not. Gonna. Happen. We need a competent referee to enforce the laws that ensure that the market is as open, free, and fair to both the demand-side and the supply-side as possible. That's the FCC's job and they're being gutted just as they were starting to actually do it.
Expect things to get a damn sight worse before they get better.
New job for the Dingo?
(Never thought I'd hear myself say that)
Re: New job for the Dingo?
*The public domain one, not the one tied up in current copyrights from a certain mouse-affiliated org.
Do many people become violent after realizing they have underestimated something? I might be if I misunderestimate something.
wheeler...
The new rules were just as terrible as the old rules and the FCC's intentional ignorance of Zero Rating made it clear that the new guard was the same as the old guard, just wearing different clothes.
wheeler has you clowns completely fooled!
Re: wheeler...
Re: Re: wheeler...
Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
Re: wheeler...
Well, that makes as much sense as anything else you said.
"The new rules were just as terrible as the old rules"
So, let's have no rules, that will fix everything!
Re: Re: wheeler...
There won't be a big explosion followed by a reset that allows smaller companies in. The status quo might adjust a bit to accommodate small changes but not by much.
Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
My bitching and moaning is over the fact that many of you fail to recognize this.
Re: Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
Nah, your bitching and moaning is because you like to bitch and moan, and that the world doesn't recognize your superior intellect.
Re: Re: wheeler...
bitching about the new rules being the same as the old rules does not imply that we should have no rules. But hey, nice straw-man argument... wait no, it sucked as usual.
I am just commenting on how stupid you all are for not understanding some simple words on a page. If you cannot even keep track of a simple argument there is no chance your millennial attention span could handle a serious argument with evidence and details.
Hell, it is all right there in the annals of history, but you cannot be bothered. If the solution is not stupid and handed to you on a platter you cannot help yourself can you?
Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
So, do you have anything to say of any input in between the half-baked attempts at insults, or is this merely how you like to pass the time?
Re: Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
The hypocrisy in these forums is quite excessive, please continue to attribute the few things I say to imply that I mean several other things I do not. I only disparage you for it, because I believe you have made comments that yo hate generalizations or labels despite having assumed a few of your own.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
There's a simple solution to being misattributed: MAKE A FUCKING ACCOUNT. But you won't because you know you will forced to eat the stupid shit you spew.
How would you know that? Maybe because PaulT has the courage of his convictions and stand by the things he says, preferring not to be a shitposter like you.
EVERY comment you make will be marked "reported" by me. Nobody needs to read your stupid shit that even you won't stand behind.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
Re: Re: Re: wheeler...
So you are shouting at nothing. No one "bought into" Wheeler. He was a good improvement over things that have been before, but i have seen no one here having some grand illusions about him.
Maybe that's why your "argument" just rolls past everyone.
So much for bringing jobs home.
Been around since the epoch. I've seen pretty much every market leader try and burn the Internet to the ground at some point.
What I know:
1. Cartel regulatory capture in this market place is as destructive as federal regulatory capture.
2. Regulatory capture at the state level is so corrupt that it can scarcely be called anything but street thuggery.
3. Closed standards adopt at the rate of patent expiration. Open standards adopt at the rate of interoperabilty.
4. Telecom is not a commodity, it is a utility. Commodity based economic models do not apply.
5. Technology is cheap to replicate.
While the U.S. is a leader, it's dominance is preserved by the free interchange of ideas, not by market capitalization. (3,4,5)
AT&T and Comcast both regard the first amendment with a degree of corrosive malevolence that warrants a national punitive response. (1,2)
These are not American companies. These are anti-American companies. The way you know that, is that the technology they presume to call "innovation" violates the bill of rights. And the bill of rights, IS WHY WE WIN. (1,2,3,4,5)
Letting AT&T and Comcast pig fuck the Internet will move the corporate head quarters of every new tech company that comes down the pipe, to the EU, India, and Mexico.
So shine up your passport bitches. We are all taking a little trip.
Re: So much for bringing jobs home.
Re: Re: So much for bringing jobs home.
they have been at this for much longer than you think. There is a reason TTIP, TPP, and TISA are constant threats to the world.
OP might be correct and those things MIGHT happen, but likely not for long. It is just the nature of companies and businesses to collude until the corruption is so entrenched in affairs that it requires bloodshed to resolve.
The American Declaration says what this problem is in a nutshell.
"Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed."
Humans have a long history of developing Stockholm syndrome in this respect. Just like here in this forum where all of the acolytes still think Wheeler is not a dingo because he made terrible but "nice sounding" rules. For them... it is always about the theater and never about the rubber that hits the road.
Re: Re: Re: So much for bringing jobs home.
You say this despite the clear and incontrovertible mountains of evidence (ie: many, many articles decrying the rules falling short and not being implemented fully), yet somehow you think people will take you seriously?
You're very deluded.
