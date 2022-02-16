Judge And Jury Say Sarah Palin Failed To Prove 'Actual Malice' In Defamation Case Against The NY Times
The last time we wrote about Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the NY Times was in 2017 when Judge Jed Rakoff was dismissing the case, noting that Palin had failed to show "actual malice," by the NY Times, which is the necessary standard under the seminal defamation case (also involving the NY Times), NY Times v. Sullivan. However, two years later, the appeals court ruled that Rakoff violated procedural rules in doing so, and reinstated the case. It's been three years since then and over the past few weeks an actual trial was held -- which is extraordinarily rare in defamation cases.
The "actual malice" standard is both extremely important and widely misunderstood. It does not mean that the speaker/publisher "really disliked" the subject or wanted to get them. It has a distinct meaning under the law, which is that that the publisher/speaker either knew it was false at the time of publication, or that they posted it with "reckless disregard" for whether it was true or false. And, again, people often misunderstand the "reckless disregard" part as well. It does not mean that they were simply careless about it. For there to be reckless disregard, it means that they had to have substantial doubts about the truth of the statement, but still published it.
In other words, for defamation of a public figure, you have to show that the publisher/speaker either knew what they were writing was false, or at least had strong reasons to believe it was false, and still went ahead with it. This is extremely important, because without it, public figures could (and frequently would) file nonsense lawsuits any time some small mistake was made in reporting on them -- and small mistakes happen all the time just by accident.
But, still, the Palin case went to trial and before the jury even came back, Judge Rakoff announced that, as a matter of law (which the judge gets to rule on) Palin had failed to show actual malice. The oddity here was that he did so while the jury was still deliberating, and allowing the jury to continue to do so. The next day, the jury came to the same conclusion, finding the NY Times not liable for defamation, as a matter of fact (juries decide matters of fact, judges decide matters of law -- and it's nice when the two agree).
It seems likely that Palin will appeal, in part because there are a contingent of folks in the extreme Trumpist camp -- including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and some of his close friends who have been campaigning over the past few years to over turn the "actual malice standard" found in the Sullivan case.
As many observers have noted, this case is probably not a very good test case for that question, but that doesn't mean Palin won't try to make it just such a test case -- and even if it's a weak case, we should be watching closely as any such case moves through the courts -- as they are, inherently, attacks on free speech. Weakening the actual malice standard would be a way for the powerful to more easily silence the powerless who speak up against them. The "actual malice" standard is a key element of strong free speech protections -- and attempts to weaken it are attacks on free speech.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, actual malice, defamation, free speech, jed rakoff, nyt v. sullivan, sarah palin
Companies: new york times
An important question:
Can we all finally agree to make her politically and culturally irrelevant again if she loses all of her appeals?
Re: An important question:
While that would be a nice thing, there will always be an open seat on Faux for her to spew more drivel about how those big mean libs are picking on her.
A bit of irony
Let's just say that she had won the case, what would this have meant for her? How many times to she and her ilk make far less substantiated connection claims? How much could she be liable for if she claimed that she could see Russia and Russia sues for land devaluation by being in an intellectually-depressed zone? What about a group that claims that video games lead to violence, and then a study comes out to show either that's not true or the opposite? Fox "News" makes gross distortions hourly that, as they put it in defending Tuckums from a defamation suit, no reasonable person would take seriously. Everyone at Fox should be happydancing that this lawsuit did a complete faceplant.
Re: A bit of irony
I'm hearing the dramatic music rising ... and... it's the "Linus and Lucy Theme".
Re: An important question:
Is she relevant now? I don't recall the last time I read her name when it wasn't related to this lawsuit or a historical postmortem on why McCain lost so badly in 2008 (which invariably mentions her name near the top of the list). Even looking through Wikipedia it seems the only thing she did as a "celebrity" recently was take the Rudy Giuliani spot on the Masked Singer, and I don't think that novelty comedy value is the same as being culturally relevant.
To be honest, for me it really depends on what other people do. If others are taking her seriously as a political figure, then they need to be reminded of why she failed before, but if others want to watch bad TV that happens to feature her I don't care about her in the same way as I don't care about a lot of "celebrities" who also appear on TV I don't watch.
If I were one of the jurors, I'd have asked the judge why they didn't throw it out based on the law before putting me through a trial.
Re:
Because the judge has been overruled before. Had the case been appealed again, and Palin won the appeal again, then they would have needed to redo the entire trial again. With being so close to the finish line, waiting for the jury decision both short circuits the retrial, and the judge doesn't need to issue a ruling that can be appealed. It was smart of the judge to do it this way.
Re actual malice:
https://www.theonion.com/judge-dismisses-new-york-times-libel-suit-brought-by-1848541793
Can we get an "actual stupidity" standard in politics?
Seems like easier to meet than "actual malice" in jurisprudence. I'd want to enter Palin into the record but then that may be setting the bar too ... high?
Re: Can we get an "actual stupidity" standard in politics?
If I'm not mistaken, the reason why no such test has been introduced is because it's open to certain types of abuse to prevent minorities from running for office. For example, some kinds of IQ tests have known biases that aren't always apparent to the casual observer.
It would nice to have "is this person capable of rational thought" and/or "does this person believe in what the actual constitution says or what the latest QAnon feed claims it says", but there's always a risk of abuse.
Always going to be appealed
It was my understanding the whole purpose of this case was to appeal it to the SC to overturn the current standard as a major blow to free speech and really owning the libs and setting the stage for more fascist rhetoric without consequences.
It's amazing how thin skinned the current version of the Republican party is. All, while running around screaming..."You fucking Commie Socialist bastards are torturing us with masks and vaccines. You want to steal our guns and turn us into slaves of the welfare state. You stole the election, you lying, cheating, evil enemies!!"
It's getting to be a lot like decaf...
The "actual malice" belongs entirely to Palin.
