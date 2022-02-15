Israeli Police (Mostly) Cleared Of NSO-Related Wrongdoing While NSO Issues Legal Threats To Calcalist Over Cover-Up Claims
Techdirt Podcast Episode 311: EARN IT Is Still Bad
Wireless Industry Now Claims 5G Will Miraculously Help Fix Climate Change
 

Superbowl Ads Try To Make 5G Sexy, But Consumers Still Aren't Buying The Hype

Wireless

from the big-yawn dept

Tue, Feb 15th 2022 12:08pmKarl Bode

For years now, wireless carriers have struggled to make fifth generation wireless (5G) interesting to consumers. While the technology does provide faster, lower-latency connectivity, that's more of an evolution than any kind of revolution. But in a bid to excite consumers (and justify high prices), wireless carriers have been pouring it on a little thick for years, trying to insist that 5G will somehow revolutionize the future, cure cancer, solve climate change, and generally turn America's urban landscape into the smart cities of tomorrow. And don't get me started on the "race to 5G."

During the Super Bowl, Verizon used Jim Carrey and T-Mobile hired Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to try and make 5G sexy, but most consumers still generally couldn't care any less about 5G:

"5G service has yet to really resonate with consumers, said Roger Entner, founder of Recon Analytics. Entner notes that out of monthly surveys of 3,000 consumers, 5G service ranks 5th out of 9 categories for the most important reason to pick a new wireless provider, and 9th out of 9 as a reason to leave a provider. "Just saying my G is bigger than your G — consumers don’t give a hoot," Entner told Axios. "And that’s because we really haven’t seen these must-have applications that are reliant on 5G."

On the one hand, wireless providers want to use 5G to target cable providers by offering home broadband services over 5G. The problem: these aren't companies that have ever been all that interested in competing on price. And wireless still tends to come with odd caveats that make it an inferior alternative to technologies like fiber or even modern cable.

Most consumer surveys show that consumers generally want two things from wireless providers: more reliable coverage and lower prices. The industry isn't interested in providing the second one (and thanks to telecom consolidation that's not likely to change anytime soon). And 5G range in the U.S., has been hindered by a lack of "middle band" spectrum in the U.S., which, unlike high band spectrum (fast speeds, short distances), and low-band (good range, slower speeds), provides both decent speeds at a decent range. The lack of said spectrum has meant that U.S. 5G deployments are generally slower than most overseas deployments, creating an even bigger chasm between reality and hype.

Desperate to make 5G more interesting than it is, wireless carriers have taken to over-promoting what the technology can actually do. This almost always involves taking something you could theoretically already do over 4G or WIFI (like giving someone a tattoo on the other side of the country! or using special effects at concerts!) then pretending it's only made possible thanks to the miracle of 5G. But time and time again, consumers have made it clear they're not buying it. It's even resulted in a 40% jump since 2019 in inter-carrier disputes over misleading ads, given even they know they're full of shit on the subject.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 5g, mobile, superbowl

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ceyarrecks (profile), 15 Feb 2022 @ 12:16pm

    Akin to,...

    and just like microFlaccid does, it matters not what shade of lipstick one puts on that Wild Boar; it is still, and ever will be, a pig.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2022 @ 1:07pm

      Re: Akin to,...

      To quote Robin of Loxley from Robin Hood Men in Tights:

      "No, no, that's a wild pig." *points at flailing, dishonest telecoms. "THAT's a wild bore."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2022 @ 12:23pm

    You forgot "making american planes fall out of sky"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2022 @ 12:29pm

    Worse Than Useless

    My phone and carrier are theoretically 5G capable, but it chewed through battery so fast I had to turn it off. Most of the proposed use cases are either gimmicky nonsense or things that I would want to actively avoid anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 15 Feb 2022 @ 12:34pm

    The funny thing is that 5G might actually be good

    Namely, good as long as it does not become popular. Once it does, you get the "nobody goes there anymore since it is always too crowded" effect. Which is basically what every technology change does. So you need the impetus to get everyone to move over before they notice that it doesn't buy them anything if everybody does it. The question is just when the right point of time is to actively sabotage your established cash cow in order to stimulate a mass move.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Peter, 15 Feb 2022 @ 12:46pm

    Why 5G?

    I can watch Netflix 4k HD using my 4g signal. So why would I want 5G?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2022 @ 2:19pm

    Verizon used Jim Carrey and T-Mobile hired Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to try and make 5G sexy

    I don't know about you, but I have never considered Jim Carrey to be particularly "sexy-adjacent".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Israeli Police (Mostly) Cleared Of NSO-Related Wrongdoing While NSO Issues Legal Threats To Calcalist Over Cover-Up Claims
Techdirt Podcast Episode 311: EARN IT Is Still Bad
Wireless Industry Now Claims 5G Will Miraculously Help Fix Climate Change
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:08 Superbowl Ads Try To Make 5G Sexy, But Consumers Still Aren't Buying The Hype (9)

Monday

06:16 Wireless Industry Now Claims 5G Will Miraculously Help Fix Climate Change (18)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.