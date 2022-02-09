WarnerMedia Sued For Giving People Want They Wanted (The Matrix, Streaming) During An Historic Health Crisis
AT&T got a lot wrong (and still really can't admit it) with the company's $86 billion acquisition of Time Warner. There were endless layoffs, a steady dismantling of beloved brands (DC's Vertigo imprint, Mad Magazine), all for the company to lose pay TV subscribers in the end.
But the one thing the company did get right, with a little help from COVID, was its attacks on the dated, pointless, and often punitive Hollywood release window. Typically, this has involved a 90 day gap between the time a move appears in theaters and its streaming or DVD release (in France this window is even more ridiculous at three years). Generally, this is done to protect the "sanctity of the movie going experience," as if for thirty years the "sanctity of the movie going experience" hasn't involved sticky floors, over priced popcorn, big crowds and mass shootings.
During COVID, big streamers like AT&T and Comcast shifted a lot of their tentpole films (like Dune) directly to streaming, which technically saved human lives, but resulted in no limit of raised eyebrows and scorn among the "Loews at the mall is a sacred space you can't criticize" segment of Hollywood. You might recall that AMC Theaters was positively apoplectic when Comcast showed that release windows were a dated relic, declaring it would never again show a Comcast NBC Universal picture anywhere in the world if Comcast kept threatening the sacred release window (the threat lasted about a week).
WarnerMedia (in the process of being spun off by AT&T) has faced similar whining from the industry. This week the company was hit with a lawsuit (pdf) by Village Roadshow Films, which claims the company "rushed" the release of The Matrix Resurrections from 2022 to 2021 as part of an (gasp) effort to boost streaming's popularity. All through 2021, AT&T/Time Warner released films simultaneously in theaters and on streaming to boost HBO Max subscriptions. And people liked it.
Unsurprisingly, Village Roadshow Films did not, claiming the effort (dubbed "Project Popcorn") was a "clandestine plan to materially reduce box office and correlated ancillary revenue generated from tent pole films that Village Roadshow and others would be entitled to receive in exchange for driving subscription revenue for the new HBO Max service." HBO Max and AT&T telegraphed this intention, so it seems hard to argue this was somehow clandestine. The suit also accuses WarnerMedia of ignoring the fact that piracy would have hurt the overall profits to be made from the film, though, again, metrics proving clear financial harm appear lacking.
But just as unsurprisingly, Warner Brothers thinks Village Roadshow Films is just annoyed by reality and shifting markets:
"In a statement shared with The Verge, Warner Bros. called the lawsuit “a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual commitment to participate in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week. We have no doubt that this case will be resolved in our favor."
Again, while it's true that AT&T attacked the sacred old release window to goose streaming subscriptions, this was something that happened during an historic plague in which indoor transmission of a deadly virus could kill or disable you. It's also almost an afterthought that in the advanced home theater and mall shooting era, this is something consumers desperately wanted. For all its downsides, COVID had a strong tendency to painfully highlight shortcomings (see: broadband, the U.S. healthcare system) and dated antiquities (like release windows or a disdain for telecommuting) that no longer served us.
While there's a shrinking sect of Hollywood folks like Spielberg who still think in-person theaters and release windows are sacred and above reproach, COVID laid bare the fact that not that many people agree with them. And while that certainly disadvantaged folks financially dependent on older models (like theater owners and studios heavily vested in release windows), the reality is what it is, and a popular change was accelerated all the same.
Filed Under: covid-19, movies, pandemic, release windows, streaming
Companies: at&t, village roadshow, warnermedia
People are just made that Warner Bros is handing out blue and red pills.
Re:
*mad
Re: My seeing Matrix Resurrections
I wouldn't have otherwise given the fourth Matrix movie a chance if it were not on HBO Max. I would've not seen it at all because I didn't like Matrix Reloaded or Matrix Revolutions. HBO Max meant I saw it at all.
This is what Village Roadshow films fails to comprehend: Give me a reason to see it in the theaters, like the Alamo Drafthouse regularly does, and I will come. Otherwise, I'll stay home and watch it there.
Stop that.
one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
There's one valid purpose to the theatrical release window, and that's to protect an incipient new franchise like Dune, something that doesn't come along every day.
What if AT&T putting Dune on HBO Max had undermined box office so badly that the movie didn't make enough of a profit to get a sequel, spinoff shows etc. Streaming is far less lucrative than box office and I doubt it can be used to launch theatrical franchises.
Just look at Netflix. They've never once created a movie franchise that could do anything at the box office except the bare minimum to qualify for Oscars. But Disney has shown that, when you've got a theatrical franchise like Marvel or Star Wars, you can use that to make streaming series galore. We wouldn't have WandaVision or Loki otherwise.
Has Netflix even been trying to do that? Because last time I checked, Netflix wasn’t trying to push its wholly original movies into wide theatrical releases for the purpose of making shitloads of money. Hell, its most successful franchises are already serials (e.g., Stranger Things).
The theatrical window is outdated consumer-unfriendly bullshit. People shouldn’t have to wait six fucking months before a movie that played in theaters shows up on a streaming service. They shouldn’t even have to wait three months for it to drop on home video. The studios have the power to put their movie out on every possible format on the same day; the fact that several movies did day-and-date theatrical and streaming/VOD releases during the pandemic is proof enough of that.
Other than the boogeyman of piracy (which anyone with any goddamn sense will tell you is bullshit), I can think of no decent reason to avoid day-and-date theatrical and streaming releases for a film like the one for The Matrix Resurrections. No one has yet offered one that can’t be dismissed as more “fuck the consumer” bullshit. Now guess how your “nobody will be able to make a theatrical franchise any more” reasoning fared!
Re:
And Friday the 13th is the best movie franchise we could get out of Hollywood...
shrug emoji
Re: one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
Protect it from what, being watched? How long should they wait before trying to make money on an investment?
Re: Re: one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
Not to mention that after watching Dune (2021) on HBO Max, I saw it in the theaters twice so I could get the theatrical experience that its director said was a sine qua non to experience the movie. After seeing it in the movie theater, I understood.
As I said upthread, give me a reason to see it in the movie theater, and then I'll buy a ticket.
Re: one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
Of course, the Marvel comics predate the movies (and the Norse Mythology far predate the comic adaptations vis-à-vis Thor and Loki). Also, Star Wars wasn't originally theirs.
That being said, there are also original movies that are hugely watched on Netflix, such as Bird Box and Don't Look Up. You're right about Netflix Films not being franchise-starters, as I tried searching and the only Netflix-exclusive Franchise-starter I could find was Red Notice.
Re: one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
You realize the only reason Netflix puts their movies in any theaters is to meet the bare minimum to qualify for some film awards. They don't care and don't push to release them on a national level because that's not what they're after they have their own national distribution model ... it's called Netflix
Re: Re: one valid purpose to the theatrical release window...
I suggest you watch the documentary "Netflix vs. The World", therein it is discussed how the name "Netflix" was arrived at. They just had a list of possible names they brainstormed and the grand champion of the battle royale was "Netflix". Believe it or not, the company was almost called "Netpix".
"metrics proving clear financial harm appear lacking"
So another day that ends in y in copyright cartel land?
They claim trillions in losses but never have any evidence.
"Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual commitment to participate in the arbitration"
Did no one explain to them that agreeing to arbitration never works out well?? I mean they have it in their contracts & abuse others but they thought they could avoid the fate?
"effort to boost streaming's popularity"
The full page ad that was run in Rolling Stone thanking the music industry for thinking the internet was just a fad goes here.
"clandestine plan to materially reduce box office and correlated ancillary revenue generated from tent pole films that Village Roadshow and others would be entitled to receive in exchange for driving subscription revenue for the new HBO Max service."
Again a day that ends in Y.
You negotiated a contract, you could have set terms if they were so important, you did not. How does it feel to be the one who was promised things in the contract based on the net after hollywood accounting says you owe the studio $2000 for owning a piece of the film.
We used to gather in caves for food & story sharing, those were sacred spaces but we managed to move on.
This entire industry is a relic of what used to be & the fallout of getting everything they wanted made into law forgetting you can't force people to go to a theater if it could kill them.
Re:
Just Demand an Audit,
Peter Jackson got paid big bucks because he was about to demand an audit of Hollywood accounting of the Lord of the Rings.
Somehow no movie has made a penny in over 50 years, some movies costing almost nothing and breaking big. I mean step 1 is to allocate 100% of the budget of the movie to advertising.
Let this BS be brought into the public eye.
Y'know, I've been going to movies for far longer than 30 years. And in all that time, I've not seen even one mass shooting.
The over priced popcorn dates back far longer than 30 years. And the sticky floors I've mostly seen at discount or second-run theaters. But sure.
But the mass shootings? Is that, like, part of the floor show during Rocky Horror showings or something?
They don’t happen often, even here in the United States, but they happen often enough—and are often deadly enough—that one might rethink the entire notion of going to a crowded movie theater.
Re:
1 asshole tried to take down a plane with a shoebomb so we all have to have our shoes screened to get on a plane.
There have been more than 1 mass shootings at the movies & we're not supposed to have a worry about it happening?
Shooting happens in a school and they get turned into mini prisons for a few months. I guess people going to the movies shouldn't be banned form bags & forced through metal detectors... but we do it for 1 location of mass shootings but not others?! Humans... how the fsck are you still alive.
Sticky floors are very common in many theaters of varying quality, usually a sign of cutting corners on staff & cleaning.
I didn't catch covid & die, so obvious covid isn't contagious.
Please take this map, it will lead you to the tree making oxygen to keep you alive. Make a pilgrimage & apologize.
BMP
Is it possible for both sides to lose? I'd like that...
More classically: "A pox on both their houses"
These people also probably claimed that drive in theatres were sacred.
at one time, there were over 4000 of them in the US... now there is about 300.
Also vynyl records (which are kind of making a comeback), then Cassette tapes, CD's, DVD's...
Point is... as technology evolves... so has also the businesses surrounding those technologies, lest they die off.
Re:
Kind of? I would say that as of now, Vinyl is a bona fide income stream for all musicians and labels, both major and indie: https://www.statista.com/chart/7699/lp-sales-in-the-united-states/
Re: Re:
And I shouldn't have said all musicians and labels; just some of the more well-off and resourceful ones.
Re:
Also, I've found Cassette Tapes for sale by many smaller musicians, usually those by musicians or labels who either can't afford or don't have the means to produce vinyl.
