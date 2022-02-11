Cop Trainer Encouraging Cops To Run Facial Recognition Searches On People During Traffic Stops

Daily Deal: The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle
from the never-mind-the-local-laws,-I-guess dept

Fri, Feb 11th 2022 10:49am Tim Cushing

Cops are out there giving each other bad advice. An instructor for Street Cop Training -- a New Jersey based provider of officer training programs -- is telling officers it's ok to run facial recognition searches during routine traffic stops, when not encouraging them to go further with their potential rights violations.

In a podcast recently uncovered by Caroline Haskins for Insider, Maryland detective Nick Jerman tells listeners there's nothing wrong with running a facial image against publicly available databases during a traffic stop.

In a July 2021 episode of the Street Cop Podcast with Dennis Benigno, the company's founder, Jerman encouraged using facial recognition software to determine the identity of the person pulled over. The Street Cop Podcast is advertised as "The training that cops deserve" and, along with Street Cop Training's other programs, is marketed to active-duty police.

"Let's say you're on a traffic stop and we have someone in the car that we suspect may be wanted," Benigno asked during the episode. "What do we do in that situation?"

"Well there's a couple of paid programs you can use where you can take their picture, and it'll put it in," Jerman said, referring to facial recognition tools, before recommending "another one called PimEyes you can use." PimEyes is a free, public-facing facial-recognition search engine.

The legality of running searches like this is still up in the air. If there's nothing beyond suspicion a vehicle occupant might be a wanted suspect, officers would likely have to develop something a little more reasonable before engaging in searches -- like utilizing a facial recognition program -- unrelated to the traffic stop. And in some states and cities, it is very definitely illegal, thanks to recent facial recognition tech bans. Just because the cops may not own the tech utilized during these searches doesn't necessarily make actions like these legal.

But that's not the only potential illegality Detective Jerman (who, as Haskins points out, is currently being investigated by his department over some very questionable social media posts) encourages. He notes that in many states officers cannot demand people they stop ID themselves, especially when they're just passengers in a vehicle. He recommends this bit of subterfuge to obtain this information without consent.

"How about, you're in a situation where you can't compel ID and before you even ask you're like there's something not right with this guy and he's gonna lie," Benigno said.

Jerman suggested getting the person's phone number, either by asking the person, or by accusing the person of stealing a phone in the car and asking if they can call the phone in order to exonerate them.

"[Say] 'I see that phone in the car, we've had a lot of thefts of phones,' say 'Is that really your phone?' and then you can call it to see if that's the real phone number," Jerman said. "If you can get the phone number from your target, the world is your oyster."

Once a cop has a phone number, they can use third-party services to discover the phone owner's name and may be able to find any social media accounts associated with that phone number. The request may sound innocuous -- seeking to see if a phone is stolen -- but the end result may be someone unwittingly sharing a great deal about themselves with an officer.

Detective Jerman also provides classes on how to create fake social media accounts using freely accessible tools. He does this despite knowing it's a terms of service violation and appears to believe that since there's no law against it, officers should avail themselves of this subterfuge option. He has also made social media posts mocking Facebook and others for telling cops they're breaking the platform's rules when they do this.

But far more worrisome is something he admitted on another Street Cop Training podcast:

He recounted that at a wedding a few years ago, his friend wanted to approach a woman in a red dress because he "thought she was pretty hot." Jerman said that on the spot, he did a geofence Instagram search for recent posts near the wedding venue. He found a picture with the woman in the red dress, named Marilisa, posted by her friend, Amanda.

"Then you can start gaining intel on Amanda, then you can go back to Marilisa and start talking to her as if you know her friend Amanda," Jerman said.

Even his host, Street Cop Training founder Dennis Bengino, seemed to consider Jerman's actions to be a little creepy. But that appears to be Detective Jerman's MO: the exploitation of any service or platform to obtain information on anyone he runs into, whether it's at a wedding or during a pretextual traffic stop.

Despite Jerman's insistence that none of this breaks any laws, the actual legality of these actions is still up in the air. The lack of courtroom precedent saying otherwise is not synonymous with "lawful." Cases involving tactics like these are bound to result in challenges of arrests or evidence, and it's not immediately clear running unjustified searches clears the (very low) bar for reasonableness during investigative stops.

However, Jerman's big mouth and enthusiasm for exploitation should make it clear what's at stake when cops start asking questions, no matter how innocuous the questions may initially appear. And documents like the one obtained by Insider -- one that lists dozens of publicly accessible search tools and facial recognition AI -- should serve as a warning to anyone stopped by police officers. Imagine the creepiest things a stalker might do to obtain information about you. Now, imagine all of that in the hands of someone with an incredible amount of power, easy access to weapons, and an insular shield on non-accountability surrounding them.

Filed Under: facial recognition, nick jerman, police, traffic stops

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2022 @ 11:01am

    The harm to police is incalculable by such behavior. If it becomes the norm to believe being pulled over is for the purposed of being thrown in jail and auto seized. Hardly conducive to the public being cooperative.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 11 Feb 2022 @ 11:35am

    Manufacturing Suspicion

    The legality of running searches like this is still up in the air. If there's nothing beyond suspicion a vehicle occupant might be a wanted suspect, officers would likely have to develop something a little more reasonable before engaging in searches

    Sounds like a job for parallel reconstruction -- run the facial recognition first, then claim that they remember the subject from a wanted bulletin. Simply engaging in facial recognition at all seems like a way to end-run around the usual search procedure.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 11 Feb 2022 @ 11:42am

    If its so simple.

    Goto DOT/DMV and run all the pictures thru.
    Dont even have to stop anyone.

    Run Wash DC threw it first. And all the politicians. See if you get any hits.
    Watch as the gov. Then decides you cant do that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    me, 11 Feb 2022 @ 11:47am

    AL THE MORE REASON AT A TRAFFIC STOP

    License
    Registration
    Proof of Insurance
    Invoke 5th Amendment
    Then shut the hell up

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2022 @ 12:55pm

    Qualified Immunity

    and it's not immediately clear running unjustified searches clears the (very low) bar for reasonableness during investigative stops.

    and the first cop past the district court gate and into the appeals stretch gets off scot-free.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Feb 2022 @ 1:26pm

    We have no evidence that anything might be hinkey, beyond a gut feel.. so find ways to violate citizens rights quietly.

    Imagine if they stopped doing stupid shit like this that ends up draining the budget to pay the settlements.
    There might finally be enough money to run all the rape kits they've been ignoring. I mean its likely they might catch a brother officer that way so I can understand the resistance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2022 @ 2:21pm

    Dennis Benigno. Huh, that guy again. The other fellow is a real charmer as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


