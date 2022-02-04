GilvaSunner YouTube Channel Shuts Down Due To Copyright Strikes From Nintendo; Pokemon Releases Music
The Nintendo vs. GilvaSunner YouTube channel saga has come to an end. It had become sort of an annual thing for Nintendo to copyright strike large numbers of videos on that channel, which mostly has "videos" consisting of beloved video game music from Nintendo titles. Over 100 videos were struck in 2019. Then another swath of videos were struck in 2020. After taking 2021 off, Nintendo struck over 1,300 of GilvaSunner's uploads a few weeks ago. Now, while we've taking pains to point out that Nintendo can do this, as it owns that IP, it certainly didn't have to go this route. There were plenty of other alternatives, including offering this music on any relevant streaming platform itself, which it has always declined to do.
Well, as I said, it's over. The GilvaSunner channel is to be shutdown due to the volume of copyright strikes it received.
Following the strike though, Gilvasunner has announced they will be deleting their channel this Friday (February 4).
Writing on Twitter, they said: “Hi everyone, after the 1300 copyright blocks from Nintendo a few days ago, the YT channel received another 2200 blocks today (with likely many more to follow). After thinking about this a lot over the past few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s really not worth it to keep the channel up any longer, and will therefore delete the GilvaSunner YouTube channel (or what’s left of it) this coming Friday.”
I'll point out again that GilvaSunner's channel did not compete with Nintendo in any way, going all the way back to 2019. Its videos didn't replace buying Nintendo games. The channel didn't compete with legit sources for Nintendo game music, since Nintendo declined to create any such legit sources. This was, for the past 3 years, simply Nintendo trying to stamp out a resource for Nintendo fans to celebrate Nintendo music, thereby expressing and solidifying their fandom.
But when it comes to this latest round of copyright strikes, it comes with a slight sliver of a difference.
Announcing the Pokémon DP Sound Library! 🎶
All the music you love from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games is now available to listen to AND download for use in personal video and music creation.
🎧 Tune in: https://t.co/jtypxqVG5o pic.twitter.com/5r3rTtmcjn
— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 2, 2022
So, while this is nothing like all of Nintendo making its game music available for streaming, it's at least a step in that direction. But think about this for a moment: for 3 years Nintendo has been warring with a YouTube channel celebrating its music without offering any real streaming alternative -- yes, some game music has been available to buy on iTunes for some time, but that's not the same thing -- and once the company managed to kill off that channel, one of its properties releases a site to both stream and download for free some of that same music.
Is that not both insane and annoying? Nintendo didn't have to release this site; GilvaSunner was doing it for free. But Nintendo is so in love with controlling all of its IP that this is where we somehow landed.
Filed Under: copyright, gilvasunner, pokemon, takedowns, video game music, video games, videos
Companies: nintendo, youtube
Reader Comments
To paraphrase our email list troll, whom I think went by jhon before we labeled him Sanford Wallace,
"But GilvaSunner was stealing all the value out of the email list Nintendo can generate from fans visting this data mining honeypot masquerading as fan engagement!"
...I think I said the quiet part out loud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have feeling no one is going to visit their library after this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things.
Nintendo doesn’t offer its music on streaming services; even if people want to legally stream it, they can’t.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One step forward after thousands of steps back
What baffles me about the game music case is how it flies in the face of the very purported reason we have copyright laws.
The theory goes that without copyright law, people can make more money out of copying other people's works in ways that the original authors can't compete with. This would drive fewer people to create new literary and artistic works, and once this happened en masse, the public domain would be replete with new works. Thus, copyright was seen as a bargain: If you create new works for the public to enjoy, we agree not to use or copy your work for a limited time. Once this monopoly expires, it will fall into the public domain for everyone to use.
So, in other words, copyright is a tool designed to ensure new creative works come into the world. But here, copyright is essentially being used to take works people enjoy and then suppress and censor them. Nintendo isn't releasing the music people want to listen to and enjoy and then holding anyone else who's releasing the music instead liable for copyright infringement. According to the law, this is within Nintendo's rights. But this legal move flies in the face of what grounds that law being used was based on. Can someone tell me how keeping copyrighted works the public wants to enjoy unreleased and issuing takedowns against third parties who post the work themselves promotes progress?
But the copyright maximalists will point out that the Pokemon sound library shows that Nintendo does want to exploit this market, and heaven forbid someone else usurps that market. But that sound library isn't all of Nintendo's game music. There's plenty more where that came from! And I also find it interesting that they mention using the music in their own "personal video" creations in that announcement tweet. Unless there are some terms on that site granting people who download music from the library a blanket synchronization license, they don't have the right to put the music in their own videos. And who wants to bet that Nintendo's gonna Nintendo and DMCA people who start using the music from their library in their YouTube videos? Even if it's not like GilvaSunner's YouTube channel where the music is all that's uploaded with nothing more? Copyright is back at doing what it does best: Being a censorship regime, which copyright law was born out of!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There been talk that it may not even be Nintendo but instead someone impersonating Nintendo.
SolScribbles has a thread about it on Twitter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if that proves true, that doesn’t change the fact that the actual Nintendo could still strike down the channel. Given the precarious legal position GilvaSunner would find themselves in if they tried to fight the takedowns, shutting the channel down is the smartest possible move.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
