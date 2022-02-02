With Stephen Breyer's Retirement, The Supreme Court Has Lost A Justice Who Was Wary Of Overly Burdensome Copyright

from the and-that's-too-bad dept

Whatever the (I'd argue unfortunate) politics behind Stephen Breyer's decision to retire as a Supreme Court Justice at the conclusion of this term, it is notable around here for his views on copyright. Breyer has generally been seen as the one Justice on the court most open to the idea that overly aggressive copyright policy was dangerous and potentially unconstitutional. Perhaps ironically, given that they are often lumped together on the overly simplistic "left/right" spectrum -- Justices Breyer and Ginsburg -- presented somewhat opposite ends of the copyright spectrum. Ginsburg consistently was a voice in favor of expanding copyright law to extreme degrees, while Breyer seemed much more willing to recognize that the rights of users -- including fair use -- were extremely important.

If you want to see that clearly, read Ginsburg's majority opinion in the Eldred case (on whether or not copyright term extension is constitutional) as compared to Breyer's dissent. To this day I believe that 21st century copyright law would have been so much more reasonable and so much more for the benefit of the public if Breyer had been able to convince others on the court to his views. As Breyer notes in his dissent, a copyright law that does not benefit the public should not be able to survive constitutional scrutiny:

Thus, I would find that the statute lacks the constitutionally necessary rational support (1) if the significant benefits that it bestows are private, not public; (2) if it threatens seriously to undermine the expressive values that the Copyright Clause embodies; and (3) if it cannot find justification in any significant Clause-related objective.

(As an aside, the book No Law has a very, very thorough breakdown of how the majority ruling by Justice Ginsburg in that case was just, fundamentally, objectively wrong.)

That said, Breyer wasn't -- as he was sometimes painted -- a copyleft crusader or anything. As Jonathan Band details, Breyer's views on copyright appeared to be extremely balanced -- sometimes ruling for the copyright holder, and sometimes not. Indeed, to this day, I still cannot fathom how he came to write the majority opinion in the Aereo case, which used a "looks like a duck" kind of test. In that case, the company carefully followed the letter of the law regarding copyright, and the end result was that, even by playing within the lines, because it felt like some other service, the court was fine with declaring it to be a different kind of service (even though technically it was not). We are still suffering from the impact of that case today.

So, while I didn't always think that Breyer got copyright cases correct, he was -- consistently -- much more thoughtful on copyright issues that any other Justice on today's court, and that perspective will certainly be missed.

Filed Under: copyright, stephen breyer, supreme court