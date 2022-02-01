YouTube Dusts Off Granular National Video Blocking To Assist YouTuber Feuding With Toei Animation
Hopefully, you will recall our discussion about one YouTuber, Totally Not Mark, suddenly getting flooded with 150 copyright claims on his YouTube channel all at once from Toei Animation. Mark's channel is essentially a series of videos that discuss, critique, and review anime. Toei Animation produces anime, including the popular Dragon Ball series. While notable YouTuber PewDiePie weighed in with some heavy criticism over how YouTube protects its community in general from copyright claims, the real problem here was one of location. Matt is in Ireland, while Toei Animation is based out of Japan. Japan has terrible copyright laws when it comes to anything resembling fair use, whereas Ireland is governed by fair dealing laws. In other words, Matt's use was just fine in Ireland, where he lives, but would not be permitted in Japan. Since YouTube is a global site, takedowns have traditionally been global.
Well, Matt has updated the world to note that he was victorious in getting his videos restored and cleared, with a YouTube rep working directly with him on this.
But shortly after, as Fitzpatrick revealed in a new video providing an update on the legal saga, someone “high up at YouTube’’ who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to him via Discord. Fitzpatrick said the contact not only apologized for his situation not being addressed sooner, but divulged a prior conflict between YouTube and Toei regarding his videos fair use status.
“I’m not going to lie, hearing a human voice that felt both sincerely eager to help and understanding of this impossible situation felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Fitzpatrick said.
Hey, Twitch folks, if you're reading this, this is how it is done. But it isn't the whole story. Before the videos were claimed and blocked, Toei had requested that YouTube manually take Matt's videos offline. YouTube pushed back on Toei, asking for more information on its requested takedowns, specifically asking if the company had considered fair use/fair dealing laws in its request. Alongside that, YouTube also asked Toei to provide more information as to what and why Matt's videos were infringing. Instead of complying, Toei utilized YouTube's automated tools to simply claim and block those 150 videos.
The following week, a game of phone tag ensued between Toei, the Japanese YouTube team, the American YouTube team, Fitzpatrick’s YouTube contact, and himself to reach “some sort of understanding” regarding his copyright situation. Toei ended up providing a new list of 86 videos of the original 150 or so that the company deemed should not remain on YouTube, a move Fitzpatrick described as “baffling” and “inconsistent.” Toei, he concludes, has no idea of the meaning of fair use or the rules the company wants creators to abide by.
“Contained in this list was frankly the most arbitrary assortment of videos that I had ever seen,” he said. “It honestly appeared as if someone chose videos at random as if chucking darts at a dart board.”
While Matt regained control of his videos thanks to his work alongside the YouTube rep, he was still in danger of Toei filing a lawsuit in Japan that he would almost certainly lose, given that country's laws. Fortunately, YouTube has a method for blocking videos based on copyright claims in certain countries for these types of disputes. The Kotaku post linked above suggests that this method is brand new for YouTube, but it isn't. It's been around for a while but, somewhat amazingly, it appears to have never been used specifically when it comes to copyright laws in specific countries.
YouTube’s new copyright rule allows owners like Toei to have videos removed from, say, Japan’s YouTube site, but said videos will remain up in other territories as long as they fall under the country’s fair use policies. To have videos removed from places with more allowances for fair use, companies would have to argue their cases following the copyright laws of those territories.
And so Matt's review videos remain up everywhere except in Japan. That isn't a perfect solution by any stretch, but it seems to be as happy a middle ground as we're likely to find given the circumstances. Those circumstances chiefly being that Toei Animation for some reason wants to go to war with a somewhat popular YouTuber who, whatever else you might want to say about his content, is certainly driving interest publicly in Toei's products, for good or bad. This is a YouTuber the company could have collaborated with in one form or another, but instead it is busy burning down bridges.
“Similarly to how video games have embraced the online sphere, I sincerely believe that a collaborative or symbiotic relationship between online creators and copyright owners is not only more than possible but would likely work extremely well for both sides if they are open to it,” Fitzpatrick said.
That Toei Animation is not open to it is the chief problem here.
I have an iota of sympathy for Toei here; after all, it’s doing what the law in Japan says it must for the sake of copyrights and such. But that iota is far outweighed by its heavy-handed attempt to wreck someone who wasn’t even targeting a Japanese audience with videos clearly covered by Fair Use/Dealing that were meant to inform people about (and thus promote) Toei’s works.
Copyright really is brain damage.
Re:
It's not brain damage so much as it fits into the same issues you come across with "zero tolerance", where things like nuance and common sense are not allowed to enter the discussion. No matter what Japanese law says, common sense should indicate that it doesn't apply globally, and that where it comes into conflict with the law of other countries, the sensible response is to block videos for Japanese viewers and not globally. We know granular response is possible due to all the videos blocked to German audiences and not elsewhere, so it should have been a no brainer to apply a block to Japan here. Not a problem unless you're trying to apply a "one size fits all" response to every issue, which again common sense would state is not really possible on a global scale.
Re:
"Copyright really is brain damage."
Can't dismiss it that easily.
Copyright, like old heresy law, is just a means by which a small industry of gatekeeper middlemen retain market position by having the state apply the violence monopoly on their behalf.
The ones actually believing in it are the ones who are brain damaged.
'Scorched earth', not the best for positive PR
Bloody hell, you know something has gone completely nuts when YouTube is the good guy in the story...
One thing's for certain, Toei is absolutely on my 'Never buy from' list after this particular stunt, as bad as it looked from the original article this one really makes clear how they went above and beyond to screw the content creator who was providing free publicity for them and their products.
Re: 'Scorched earth', not the best for positive PR
"Bloody hell, you know something has gone completely nuts when YouTube is the good guy in the story..."
Does take moral relativity to the next level, doesn't it?
Toei... Nintendo... and for a while Sega (If you've remembered that whole Shining Force fiasco)....
I am beginning to think this is ... not a problem, but more of a conflict of cultural and legal issues between Japan and everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's is still a problem, it just means that it shifts the blame away from individual corporations doing something, and more of a problem with the expectation that the only true and valid way of dealing with copyright issues is the US one. If responses can allow more restrictive (and less restrictive) responses in regions that demand them while keeping the "default" response that a US corporation would use for US hosts intact, then that should lead to less friction. Although I still expect US corporations to continue to demand that US law applies everywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't drag Japan down with the rest of them: Capcom and Arc System Works are awesome! Also, for a while, there was a huuuge toleration of Doujin works until copyright infringement became a criminal act, when it couldn't be ignored.
So Japan was once better than the US, but it has nothing to do with their corporate culture but if anything the copyright laws we oblige by treaty upon them.
Re:
I think this may be a case where Toei decided to punish the impertinent Gaikokujin (smelly hairy foreigner) for giving them some bad reviews.
An own-goal of epic proportions
Oh I dearly hope that was the motivation because if so talk about fixing a paper-cut by hacking your arm off with a chainsaw.
"“I’m not going to lie, hearing a human voice that felt both sincerely eager to help and understanding of this impossible situation felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Fitzpatrick said."
That is actually quite comforting to hear in many ways. There's 2 major issues with the typical situation. One is that it's set up in a way where YouTube essentially have to err on the side of the entity complaining - even they don't have the resources to individually evaluate each and every complaint they get, and despite all the horrible potential abuses we hear I'm sure that a majority are actually valid complaints. So, the automated response is always going to act as if the person filing what should be a complaint backed with the threat of perjury if they're lying is correct, no matter how flawed that assumption is.
But, the second major issue - that when a person is faced with a false complaint, or one that isn't a simple open and shut case, it can be very difficult to get someone at YouTube who isn't an algorithm or bot to examine the case and try and work something out. This hopefully indicates more resources at YouTube's end to deal with this, and in theory it should work to negotiate more granular approaches like this.
Let's see if this is a one off due to the publicity on this one case, or an actual change in the way they deal with complaints.
youtuber
The problem is picking a career that is completely dependent on YouTube when you have no service level agreement with them.
Google can remove anyone from YouTube whenever they want, section 230, remember?
This article is idiotic, anyone who tries to make a living off YouTube has to realise it can all be taken away at any point. If they haven't allowed for that eventuality then their business plan is not fit for purpose.
Re: youtuber
We'll wait and see.
Re: we'll wait and see
That's not how this works. However this individual spat plays out, the fact is YouTube are protected by 230 and can remove your content from their service whenever they like.
By all means take that risk but you can't pretend it doesn't exist.
Re: youtuber
Ah good old blaming the victim, truly the masterclass of arguments...
Re: victim?
Of the free service that hosted all their content for nothing?
Or of their own hubris and stupidity?
Re: Re: victim?
What the hell are you even going on about?
The content creator put his videos on Youtube, on the assumption that because they were covered under his country's laws they were fine. The greedy morons over at Toei decided that no, their country's laws are all that mattered and that rather than work with the platform/creator they'd take down all the videos simply because the system allowed them to at the time.
The fact that they could do that does not mean they weren't acting like goons when they did it or that they don't shoulder all the blame for their actions victimizing the content creator.
natural resources
You people talk like YouTube is a natural resource, freely available like sunshine or mud.
That isn't how the internet works.
Good grief.....
Re: natural resources
Calm down, you're hallucinating again.
Nobody's saying any such thing. However, even though the smart money would be on not depending on using more than one supplier to grow your business, there's multiple other issues here. Such as - when 2 countries have vastly different laws surrounding copyright, and there's a dispute between opposing parties based in those countries, how should it be dealt with? How can a person affected by the law in a country they never visit nor intend their content to be viewed in avoid issues relating to that? How should a company deal with legal threats against its own user base when they've not broken any law where either the user or the company is based?
The issues here go way beyond YouTube, and pretending that people are saying different things to the actual word they typed won't help your cause.
Uh… Mark, or Matt?
Stop him!!
Or we will shoot ourselves in the foot again!
Obviously herd about this on TMME’s video
TheMysteriousMrEnter posted this video long ago:
https://youtu.be/jiSXoEbILhw
at 5:32-5:43 sums it all up. To post things online without breaking any laws in the world.
