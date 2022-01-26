Daily Deal: Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset

House Introduces 'Innovation' Act That Will Kill Innovation
The Alpha Bravo GX-1 is a professional gaming headset compatible with multi-platform devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks, and Nintendo Switch. Powered by Veho, the GX-1 headset has a built-in noise-canceling microphone for precision sound, and it has in-line controls which makes it a great headset for any gamer. It's on sale for $120.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

