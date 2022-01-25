Come Join Our Fireside Chat With Rep. Zoe Lofgren To Discuss Internet Regulations: From SOPA To Now... And Looking Forward

Did We Miss Our Best Chance At Regulating The Internet?
from the don't-miss-it dept

Tue, Jan 25th 2022 3:01pmMike Masnick

As you've probably seen, for the last couple of weeks we've been running our Techdirt Greenhouse series of posts looking back on the fight against SOPA from those who were there at the time, including one this morning from from Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who was a key player in Congress stopping SOPA. Tomorrow at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, we'll be having Rep. Lofgren join us for a "fireside chat" looking back at what happened with SOPA a decade ago, but more importantly looking at what's happening today with internet regulations and where things are likely to go. If you want to attend live, please register to sign up. Like many of our recent events, we're using the Remo platform, which has the feeling of an actual in-person event, even while it's virtual. You'll be able to talk to other people at your "table" as well as move around to other tables to talk to other attendees as well. During the talk with Lofgren, you'll be able to submit your own questions as well. So please join us tomorrow...

Filed Under: competition, copyright, internet policy, privacy, section 230, sopa, zoe lofgren

