Nintendo Sics Lawyers To Take Down Fan-Made FPS 'Pokemon' Game Footage
from the nintendon't dept
At this point, posts about Nintendo getting fan-made games or content removed from the internet over IP concerns are evergreen. Nobody should be surprised by this shit any more, though you should still be either very angry about it, or at least disappointed. The company is almost a caricature of an IP maximalist company: anything and everything that even comes close to touching its IP gets thrown at the company lawyers to deal with. It's bad enough to be parodied by the general public. This is where I remind you that companies like Nintendo have a wide spectrum of avenues for responding to fanworks. Depending on the IP in question, the company could do any of the following besides going legal: let fans have their fun, issue zero-dollar or cheap licenses to fans to legitimize their work, or incorporate fanworks into official releases by either licensing or employing these fans. Plenty of other companies have taken these routes, or others, and have survived just fine. Nintendo never does this.
And so, here we are again with Nintendo getting footage of an unreleased fan-game disappeared from the internet, citing copyright. In this instance, one fan made a first person shooter game in the Unreal Engine so you can go hunting Pokémon as violently as possible.
For the past month, Reddit user Dragon_GameDev2 has been working on a side project imagining a PC Pokémon game, built using Unreal Engine, that you played in first-person.
While your thoughts may now be drifting towards something resembling Pokemon Snap, Dragon_GameDev2 had more violent plans for this game. He instead showed off some videos where players were dropped into a Pokémon-filled landscape, given modern firearms, and set free to hunt (and defend themselves from) as many of the pocket monsters as they liked.
Now, were it not for Nintendo's reputation, someone might be able to convince me that the bloody, violent murder of video game Pokémon might have been the impetus for Nintendo's actions here. After all, the Pokémon series is very much not in the style of Doom or Quake. But that reputation does exist and I don't believe for a second that the violence depicted here has anything to do with the takedowns.
Those takedowns, by the way, are not of the game itself. Rather, images and videos of the game being played that were shared on the internet is what was disappeared. Can Nintendo do this legally? Probably, though I could certainly make a fair use argument for it. Perhaps not a perfect one, but an argument nonetheless. But again, the question isn't so much can Nintendo do stuff like this, but should it?
This sucks, just like it always does, because unlike many other major international companies, Nintendo seems utterly unwilling—or even unable—to differentiate between commercial projects that infringe on their copyrights and fan-made playthings that are free and made for fun.
That, of course, is nonsense. Nintendo absolutely can make this differentiation. It chooses not to. Don't take that agency away from a company that worked quite hard to build a reputation for itself for absolutely hating its fans' attempt to express their fandom.
Nintendo isn't confused. Nintendo hates you. Or, at least, it hates what some of you do in the name of your love for the company.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: copyright, fan games, pokemon, takedowns
Companies: nintendo
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Aiming for "Lamest Comment of the Week"
Pokédoom? Unreal!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The humor of that comment has a half-life of about 2 seconds. Even then, that humor is a far cry from what we usually tag as “funny” around these parts. After all, the Techdirt commentariat has a golden eye for the best of the best. Marking the funniest posts as such is something of a call of duty for us around here. That said, I won’t leave you left for dead—you’ll get a Funny vote from me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The effectiveness of the puns in this comment is rocket leagues ahead of anything else for at least a fortnite! I wish I could be as clever but minecraft is less refined... I should just stop and take a deep breathe of the wild and accept my mediocrity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am something of a vanguard in that regard, I admit. But the commentariat as a whole is, by and far, a veritable league of legends in their own right. That said, I do have to remain humble—earthbound, you might say—so I don’t metaphorically fly too close to the sun like that kid Icarus.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What you did there...
I'm sorry I saw it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The #1 rule for indie projects that use someone else's IP is to never advertise it until it's done and then release it into the wild quietly so multiple sources can grab and seed a copy before the lawyers get wind of it and shut it down. Unfortunately, this means it's beneficial not to put your real name on it or any name that is traceable to you, especially if you want to be able to release updates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
See also: The Woolie Protocol, so named in relation to a certain video by Woolie
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Honestly, every time I hear about Nintendo slip loose the hounds of war on fan creations, I envision that one scene from the Simpsons Movie when Mr. Burns summoned the hounds to chase out civilians.
Nintendo, Nintendon’t treat your fans this way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why wouldn't they? They've been treating their fans like that for years and people are still buying from them in droves so it's not like smacking their fans around is costing them much more than relative pennies at most.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is news?
Scumtendo has been complete and utter vermin since the 80's... Remember the Galoob lawsuit and Tengen, to name two examples?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That thing where protecting their image is the only thing that matters, even if in doing so you are doing way more harm to the image.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply