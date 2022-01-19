Demanding Progress: From Aaron Swartz To SOPA And Beyond
The UK Has A Voyeuristic New Propaganda Campaign Against Encryption

Daily Deal: The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jan 19th 2022 10:40amDaily Deal

GameGuru is a non-technical and fun game maker that offers an easy, enjoyable and comprehensive game creation process that is designed specifically for those who are not programmers or designers/artists. It allows you to build your own game world with easy to use tools. Populate your game by placing down characters, weapons, and other game items, then press one button to build your game, and it's ready to play and share. GameGuru is built using DirectX 11 and supports full PBR rendering, meaning your games can look great and take full advantage of the latest graphics technology. The bundle includes hundreds of royalty-free 3D assets. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Demanding Progress: From Aaron Swartz To SOPA And Beyond
The UK Has A Voyeuristic New Propaganda Campaign Against Encryption
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:28 Airline CEOs Freak Out Over 5G Despite Limited Evidence Of Real World Harm (3)
03:24 Sedition Prosecution Of Oath Keepers Members Shows The FBI Can Still Work Around Encryption (5)

Wednesday

20:05 PUBG Corp. At It Again: Sues Garena, Apple, And Google For Copyright Infringement Over 'Free Fire' App (41)
15:42 Join Our Game Jam In An Hour With The Help Of Story Synth (1)
13:38 States' 3rd Amended Antitrust Complaint Against Google Looks A Lot More Damning (25)
12:04 SOPA Didn't Die. It's Just Lying In Wait. (4)
10:45 The UK Has A Voyeuristic New Propaganda Campaign Against Encryption (43)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle (0)
09:30 Demanding Progress: From Aaron Swartz To SOPA And Beyond (1)
06:28 DirecTV Finally Dumps OAN, Limiting The Conspiracy And Propaganda Channel's Reach (44)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.