Automakers Continue Efforts To Scuttle Popular Mass. 'Right To Repair' Law
from the fighting-the-tides dept
In late 2020, Massachusetts lawmakers (with overwhelming public support) passed an expansion of the state's "right to repair" law. The original law was the first in the nation to be passed in 2013. The update dramatically improved it, requiring that as of this year, all new telematics-equipped vehicles be accessible via a standardized, transparent platform that allows owners and third-party repair shops to access vehicle data via a mobile device. The goal: reduce repair monopolies, and make it cheaper and easier to get your vehicle repaired.
Of course major auto manufacturers didn't like this, so they set about trying to demonize the law with false claims and a $26 million ad campaign, including one ad falsely claiming the expansion would help sexual predators. Once the law passed (again, with the overwhelming support of voters) automakers sued to stop it, which has delayed its implementation. That same coalition of automakers (GM, Ford, Honda, Hyundai) are pushing new legislation that would delay implementation even further -- to 2025:
"The results of the lawsuit are still pending and automakers continue to fight. On Monday, Massachusetts' Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure heard automaker backed proposals that would delay the implementation of the law until 2025. “After spending $26 million only to be resoundingly defeated at the ballot box, the big automakers and dealers still don’t get it,” Tommy Hickey, director of Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, said in a statement."
As with Apple, John Deere, and others, the claim that doing absolutely anything about their efforts to monopolize repair (be it DRM, or making manuals and tools hard to get, or suing independent repair shops) erodes public health and safety. Apple, you'll recall, opposed a state right to repair law in Nebraska by claiming it would turn the state into a "mecca for hackers."
But it remains an uphill climb for industry. Obnoxious and costly repair restrictions are hugely unpopular, and efforts to do something via legislation are overwhelmingly popular. More than 75% of Massachusetts voters supported the state's expansion of the law. And the more these companies tend to fight back against the efforts with sleazy and misleading claims and ad campaigns, the more the public tends to become aware of (and ultimately support) these initiatives.
Filed Under: automakers, massachusetts, ownership, right to repair
“The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.”
You can't even replace a lost/damaged key without going to the dealer.
You can but a replacement key any place but you cannot actually program it to use with the car. Dealers charge over $100 for this little 5 minute job.
Re:
I know your pain as this has happened to me twice over the years, but in today's world I'm going to let this particular issue slide when it comes to the keys.
Think about it - The golden keys to the fob's firmware out to anyone who claims to be a locksmith?
That'd be a recipe for disaster.
And to any Dealers that may be reading this - FFS have a mobile team go to the customers location instead of making us come to you.
Hmm... how many car thieves make replicas of the ignition keys? How much security does that "golden key" in the fob actually buy you?
"After spending $26 million only to be resoundingly defeated at the ballot box, the big automakers and dealers still don’t get it"
No, I think that they get "we stand to continue making a huge amount of money while this is delayed and $26 million is worth the effort to continue that as long as possible" just fine.
Read about this a little while ago on Ars, and the linked NHTSA letter in that is well worth reading.
It certainly appears that the bill, while seemingly shiny and fresh off the lot, was driven by technologically incompetent lawmakers who closed the hatch on subject matter experts and steered a bill full of vague language that will cross the line in a pileup of unintended consequences.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2022/01/massachusetts-connected-car-right-to-repair-law-s till-on-hold/
https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/documents/nhtsa_testimony_in_response_to_m a_committee_letter_july_20_2020.pdf
