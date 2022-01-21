German Police Caught Using COVID-Tracing Data To Search For Crime Witnesses

Daily Deal: 1.75'' HD Touch Screen Smartwatch
(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the law-enforcement-means-applying-enforcement-in-one-direction-only dept

Fri, Jan 21st 2022 10:49amTim Cushing

Multiple governments have been relying on contact-tracing apps to limit the spread of COVID. This has gone on nearly uninterrupted for the last couple of years in more than a few countries. Given the type of data collected -- contact information and location data -- it was only a matter of time before some government decided to abuse this new information source for reasons unrelated to tracking COVID infections.

I guess the only surprise is that it took this long to be abused.

Authorities in Germany faced increasing criticism on Tuesday over their misuse of a COVID contact tracing app to investigate a case.

[...]

The incident concerns authorities in the city of Mainz. At the end of November, a man fell to his death after leaving a restaurant in the city, prompting police to open a case.

While trying to track down witnesses, police and prosecutors managed to successfully petition local health authorities to release data from the Luca app, which logs how long people stayed at an establishment.

Authorities then reached out to 21 potential witnesses based on the data they had unlawfully acquired from the app.

The Luca app used in Germany collects data on visitors to public places. Users enter their contact info into the app and scan QR codes posted at restaurants, bars, and public events. When they leave the venue, Luca users sign out of the location.

This app has proven very useful in Germany, mostly due to it automating the mandatory paperwork required of restaurant and venue owners, who were required to gather contact information on patrons and log the time they spent in their businesses. The Luca app does this automatically and encrypts the info, protecting it from the prying eyes of malicious outsiders.

Both the venue and the health department have to agree to decrypt the data and, once decrypted, it remains solely in the hands of the health department. It is only supposed to be used to track potential infections, hence the backlash against police and prosecutors in Mainz.

Following the backlash, prosecutors are now promising to never do this again. But that pledge only applies to these law enforcement officials. According to Luca's developers, lots of cops are asking for this data.

The app's developers, culture4life, sharply criticized the actions of authorities in Mainz.

"We condemn the abuse of Luca data collected to protect against infections," the company said in a statement.

Culture4life added that it receives frequent requests for its data from the law enforcement — but those requests are routinely denied.

This may be Germany's first scandal related to misuse of COVID-tracking data. Hopefully, the public response to this news will help it to be its last. But if the rules that have been in place since the app went into use aren't sufficient to deter law enforcement from seeking data it's clearly illegal for it to obtain, it's unlikely a little bad press targeting another agency will have much of an effect on investigators who think they've found a better way to round up suspects or witnesses.

Filed Under: contact tracing, covid tracking, germany, luca, surveillance

Reader Comments

  • icon
    vilain (profile), 21 Jan 2022 @ 12:04pm

    Not the first time this has happened

    If you collect data, somone will want to use that data for a purpose other than what it was intended. Google gets geofence requests for law enforcement for "anyone with a phone in an area between the hours of x and y". Sometimes they get the wrong guy, like the one on a bicycle going by a crime scene on his way home from work. Or the time US Census data was used to round up those with Japanese ancestry in 1941. Or those with Middle-Eastern ancestry in 2001. It's why I only specify "1 person lives here" on a Census form. But I'm wondering about the CA contract tracing app on my phone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Professor Ronny, 21 Jan 2022 @ 12:05pm

    Abuse

    I guess the only surprise is that it took this long to be abused.

    That we know of.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Jan 2022 @ 12:07pm

    What? Haven't they heard of geo-fenced reverse-location warrants?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 21 Jan 2022 @ 2:29pm

    What? They couldn't afford Pegasus?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 21 Jan 2022 @ 3:24pm

    Lucy yanks the football away, Charlie Brown falls & is shocked just shocked she pulled it away.

    Any tool they have access to, will be used however they can.
    Even in the face of rules & laws saying don't do this, they will do just that because its a shortcut & courts keep finding ways to let shortcuts stand.

    I can't even muster a shocked face after finding out they misused it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 21 Jan 2022 @ 3:34pm

    Thanks german police, real big help in refuting the paranoid people who already think that basic health and safety measures are a government plot to track everyone for nefarious reasons, I'm sure your actions here will in no way have long-term consequences that make the public less safe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.