No One Seems To Understand Why Elizabeth Warren Just Teamed Up With Josh Hawley & Lindsey Graham To Try To Repeal Section 230
from the what-are-you-doing-liz? dept
So, just yesterday I wrote about how Democratic Senators had been shying away from co-sponsoring bills with Senator Josh Hawley. Throughout 2019 and 2020, even as Hawley's populist fascist tendencies had become abundantly clear, Democrats were willing to partner with him because he was "anti-big tech." But after January 6th of last year, suddenly Hawley was left shouting on Fox News, rather than teaming up with Democrats to sponsor bills to regulate the internet.
So... it was more than a bit of a surprise that, yesterday, Senator Elizabeth Warren's name popped up as a co-sponsor on S.2972, a bill from Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn, to literally repeal Section 230.
It's such a bizarre and nonsensical move. Even for Senators who support reforming Section 230, repealing it seems unlikely to accomplish what they think it will. And, even more to the point, Warren is apparently already aware of how removing Section 230 can cause significant harm. She was behind a previous bill in the Senate that was designed to study the impact of FOSTA on sex workers, after tons of people realized (way too late, and despite widespread warnings from multiple experts) that FOSTA would create massive consequences for the sex work industry (and related industries).
Over the last couple of years, ever since she lost the Presidential primary, Warren seems to have shifted further and further away from the thoughtful Senator "with a detailed plan to fix things" to one who has fully embraced pure, naked, populism for the sake of political gain. She's especially leaned hard into attacking internet companies in ways that are extremely disappointing. Even if you believe that the big internet companies (and the wider internet itself) require regulation -- an argument that is easily defensible -- she has embraced truly extreme and unconstitutional positions that generate headlines and screams of support from people who just want to punish big companies, rather than create a better world.
This latest move -- teaming up with three extremist Republican Senators -- on a bizarrely stupid and dangerous plan to flat out repeal Section 230 makes absolutely no sense at all, and I don't see how it accomplishes any of Senator Warren's stated goals. Without Section 230, you end up helping the largest internet companies cement their position, while punishing smaller competitors and killing them with legal liability for things that they didn't actually do.
This is an unfortunate and cynical move by a Senator who I had thought was better than that.
Filed Under: elizabeth warren, intermediary liability, josh hawley, lindsey graham, marsha blackburn, populism, section 230
Ah yes, the extreme position of checks notes getting fed up with a megacorporation acting like a churlish antagonistic troll and messing up. I’d still have her as an ally against Big Tech any day.
Re:
Except 230 reform isn't an effort against Big Tech in a practical sense despite how they see it. It will ultimately weaken the freedoms of individuals. "Big Tech" will be just fine regardless of how the laws get shaped. They can afford to adapt. But the individual doesn't have the budget or the voice at the table to make sure their interests are represented.
To wit: Facebook could survive the consequences of a 230 repeal, but the average Mastodon instance could not.
Re:
Yep. Facebook will live, and Wikipedia will die. Sounds like a bad trade to me.
Re: Re:
Well, that mat depend on how much the have to spend on lawyers as various parties use the courts to control what stays up and what gets taken down. Also if Facebook get too toxic, they lose their user base, and value to advertisers.
Re:
Keep up that attitude, and you will end up with no outlet for what you want to say, while politicians debate each other via radio, TV and newspapers. Burning down the town where you are living is a bad idea.
Re:
Facebook and other big companies can survive any reform/repeal of 230 and would in fact CEMENT their position. The ones lower on the todem pole trying to compete with them? Not so much.
Big Tech would love NOTHING MORE than to be regulated because those who cannot afford the barrier to entry will collapse.
Honestly this clip sums it up beautifully:
https://youtu.be/PcR_wdAMkOs
Watching CSPAN & listening to them on talk shows is much more tolerable when you add a sit com laugh track.
Some day I hope humans rediscover critical thinking, look at their political leadership & purge them all.
Warren has always been an idiot populist trying to govern like the entire nation is a Twitter feed. If you thought better of her by this late stage in the game, that's honestly more on you.
I’m now panicking because the proposal is bipartisan now because of this
Re:
no need to pancking yet i think democrats will opose that reform.
Re: Re:
not that reform that proposal right mike and now the democrats are occupied with the voting legislation and the democrats will not allowed section 230 to be repeal right mike ?
Re:
mike in your opinon shall we started to panic yet or not ?
Re: Re:
I'm not one to panic no matter what, but no, this bill is still unlikely to go anywhere, which makes it that much more bizarre that Warren would sign on.
Blow it all up
Perhaps I'm giving her too much credit, but maybe she actually knows the impact, but:
1) She thinks 230 protects conservative misinformation more than liberal misinformation and so, she thinks she can win a nuclear war. and/or
2) She thinks it will lead to better legislation. "Fine, let's repeal it. Watch what happens." It would absolutely create chaos and then there's a better window to write "good" legislation because everyone is suffering.
Any lawmaker who wants to cause intentional suffering as a pretext to writing “good” legislation doesn’t deserve to hold any office at any level of government.
Potential Plot Twists
These senators pitched the bill to Warren as some sort of big-tech profit squeeze and she never checked to see if they were lying.
A new DNC rule came in that says to be eligible for primary races you need to have record of crossing the aisle and co-sponsoring at least one GOP bill. Warren then chose this from a hat.
The question "Do you want to co-sponsor a bill with Josh Hawley (Y/N)" appeared on her 1980's workstation and she though Y was short for "Yikes".
A magic talking cricket which only Warren can see told her to sign it if she wants to be a real politician one day.
Re: Potential Plot Twists
Or, Warren's shifted wholly to pursuing personal interests rather than actual public interests, continuing the trend she started when she dropped out to help put Biden over Bernie as the Dem candidate.
The letter I just sent:
I am gravely concerned to see that Sen. Warren has co-sponsored a Republican bill to repeal the foundational document of Internet regulation known as Section 230. This is terrible on policy grounds: even those experts who support some type of regulatory reform agree that a total repeal of 230 would entrench monopolies and make it harder to moderate content and thus harder to fight online hate speech. Beyond that, it is terrible on optics: allying with the senator who fist-bumped the January 6th coup attempt?
The Senator is, I'm sure, aware that regulatory changes require planning and evidence-based investigation. Indeed, it was not long ago that the Senator co-introduced the SAFE SEX Workers Study Act, which would have tasked the Department of Health and Human Services with investigating the effects of SESTA/FOSTA, the previous change to Section 230.
On any subject as complex as Internet regulation, there will be times when reasonable people can differ. But this is a moment when the Senator owes the public an explanation.
I voted for the Senator in the 2020 primary because I liked the candidate who "had a plan for that". What's the plan now?
Regards,
Blake C. Stacey
Re:
Without section 230, not moderating can also lead to costly court battles. The only people who will win from changes to section 230 are the lawyers, and perhaps that is why congress is so keen on doing something.
Aligned Interests
You keep getting surprised by the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230, and of Big Tech. The new Republican party is coming out against the Chamber of Commerce, and believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs. The current Democrat legislators are loving the campaign donations from California, and enjoy the idea that the entrenched tech monopolies can do to speech what the government cannot.
I can all but guarantee that a simple majority of Americans don’t even know what Section 230 is. If they had the proper and correct information about what Section 230 is (something you or your anti-230 brethren would never give out), they’d likely have a positive opinion of it.
They would be wrong. Social media companies currently moderate based on a form of community standards—i.e., standards they believe will net them the largest possible community. Remove 230 and they’ll moderate based on politics—specifically, they’ll moderate to make sure nothing beyond milquetoast, lukewarm, overwhelmingly centrist bullshit will ever be on their servers so they can avoid any and all legal liability for any third-party speech. To wit: Without 230, Twitter would’ve banned Donald Trump long before January 2021.
Funny, then, that alternatives to Twitter and Facebook exist—and that neither Twitter nor Facebook can stop those alternatives from existing.
Remember: The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled—legally, morally, or ethically—to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
Re: Aligned Interests
You keep getting surprised by the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230
The general public has no real opinion of 230, and among those that do, like you they seem to base it on blatantly false information that they believe to be true in spite of actual evidence.
believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs.
Except that's wrong. As we've told you. And as the courts have said. The 1st Amendment protects that.
Re: Aligned Interests
More like the low opinion few loud mouthed, bigoted fascists have of it, because their message in not as acceptable to the public as they think it is.
Re: Aligned Interests
Koby… why are you like this?
The public is constantly put in the dark about this kind of thing. It’s not that the public have an low opinion on Section 230. It’s only because a minority of people actually know of Section 230’s existence. The beautiful simplicity of Section 230 is buried by pointless “debates” about whether toast should be buttered side up or down and yet the solution is always the same Nuclear Option. And that notion is always perpetuated by pretentious gaslighters that pretend that they know better, but don’t. People like Josh Hawley, Bluthmenthal, and you.
Re: Aligned Interests
I am the general public. I have a very high opinion of Section 230. Please don't presume to speak for me.
