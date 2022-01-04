China's Regulatory War On Its Gaming Industry Racks Up 14k Casualties
It isn't news that China has begun a campaign against video games within its borders. The battles in this war are being waged on a couple different fronts. In 2021, Beijing set new rules for what youths can play when it comes to games, as well as a strict schedule for when they can play them. This birthed an underground economy for account sharing to get around those rules, but the rules still had some effect. Chinese regulators also have exerted strict control over what foreign games are available in online stores, while those same regulators strictly control what games gain approval for release from within. This all seems to be some sort of legislative stream of consciousness from President Xi Jinping's belief that video games are somehow massively harmful and addictive to children.
So what has the impact of all of this regulatory warfare produced? Well, according the South China Morning Post, no less than 14,000 shuttered gaming businesses within China itself.
China’s freeze on video game licenses continues. South China Morning Post notes that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has not released a list of newly approved titles since July 2021. Because of this, state-run newspaper Securities Daily reports, approximately 14,000 small game studios and video game connection companies, including those involved in merchandising or publishing, have gone under.
Typically, the NPPA approves around 80 to 100 games a month, so the lack of an approved list has ground part of the industry to a halt. China is such a massive market, and the hiatus has caused uncertainty that has led to layoffs at game companies, and conglomerates with game divisions. However, it sounds like the smaller outfits have been hit the hardest.
This is almost always the story when it comes to heavy-handed government regulations over an industry. The big players have the war chest and know-how to work within the regulatory system, while the small or up-and-coming companies simply fold under pressure. In this case, many of the larger gaming companies have diversified into off-shore presence in order to weather the storms from Beijing. Smaller companies don't have the ability to do likewise.
And, in typical Beijing form, this freeze on approving new licenses to release games is being conducted with zero transparency.
No reason has been given for the hiatus, and the NPPA hasn’t stated when approvals will restart. Prior to this latest freeze, the longest period that new game licenses were not released was a nine-month window in 2018.
All of this coincides with China's larger culture war, which has seen the government engage in control tactics as silly as regulating karaoke playlists to the far more serious destruction of democracy in Hong Kong. This means that the Chinese government is coming off less like a socialist nation and more akin to something like the Taliban, where strict control over culture is seen as some kind of spiritual requirement.
Regardless, it must be a very bad time to be a game creator in China.
Videogames have always been a popular target for moral fearmongering, because time spent on videogames is time that isn't being spent on droll corporate drudgery. It hasn't helped that spending several years in a pandemic has sharply redefined what people want out of their life.
What China wants is to distance themselves from everything "Western", including a culture heavily defined by popular media, and demonstrate how a frugal, hardworking ethic has led China to become the next superpower where the US has failed as a result of their focus on "hedonism" and "self identity". Of course, this doesn't actually mean China has any idea of how to go about doing it, nor are they actually interested in the holistic welfare of their citizens - the CCP wouldn't have spent so much time and energy trying to scrub discussions of "nei juan" and "tang ping" otherwise.
China is at a point in their relationship with the videogame industry where they can say, "Thanks for the money - I don't need you anymore!" The government has decided that it's established enough of a stronghold in the industry to break off the deal, now that it's secured what it wants.
Closing 14,000 game studios means destroying at least as many jobs. I wonder how much this will accelerate the pop of China's economic bubble.
Re:
The same's happened to the tutoring industry, after the government decided that the best approach to increasing the national birth rate was to defray the costs of bringing up a child - by completely fucking over one industry borne from a hypercompetitive society left to accelerate unrestrained, instead of actual soul-searching because that would require challenging norms held close to authoritarian values, like how Napoleon valued Boxer in Animal Farm. Up until Boxer could no longer provide any sort of benefit and was promptly sent off to the glue factory.
China really doesn't want that to happen so they can crow to the rest of the world how their definition of "democracy" has succeeded where the US failed, but there's only so much you can regulate before the entire system collapses upon itself. It can't come soon enough.
Re:
"I wonder how much this will accelerate the pop of China's economic bubble."
None at all. At least not while we in the west ensure China has a steady job in being our supply chain.
China can afford to beat their home industry up quite mercilessly because it all floats on a foundation of job security and money freely offered by western industries willing to bend over backwards to kiss the Pooh Bear's ringpiece as long as it means access to the market containing 1/6th of the world's population, and the convenience of not having to own a single factory in the Land Of Tort.
China has no unions, people work 6 days a week 9 hours a day, video games are seen as a western cultural influence
And a distraction from work at this point China is like the taliban.
If in doubt ban it especially anything that is popular with young people and wonder at what point it will ban people live streaming it is ready to wipe out whole industry's if it's not in line with official policy Chinese game company's ten cent are investors in many big Western game company's so they can make money from western gamers
Gershin impact is a big hit with mmo fans all over the world
It might be they do not like anything that might be too popular with young people
Up til a few years ago 18 rated games were banned in Australia
