Big Tech 'Antitrust Reform' Agenda Sags, Revealing Mostly Empty Rhetoric
Daily Deal: The Media Mac Bundle

Now Israel Is Looking To Pass A Social Media Censorship Bill Too

Content Moderation

from the this-will-be-abused dept

Tue, Jan 11th 2022 9:38amMike Masnick

Like lots of other places around the globe, it appears that Israel is considering a dangerous social media censorship bill, that would force websites to remove content. It does have some safeguards, but, basically, if law enforcement claims a crime was committed via the publication of some content, a judge can issue a takedown order:

Under the proposed bill, a judge would be able to issue an order requiring a content publisher to remove posts from its website, if law enforcement agencies are convinced that a criminal offense has been committed through the publication of the content. It essentially allows Israeli authorities to block posts from any website featuring user-generated content, including Google, Twitter and Facebook, as well as news sites from being seen by Israeli viewers, including those with a paywall and those that require user registration.

That doesn't seem like real due process, of course. From the sound of it, you only have two parties involved -- law enforcement and the judge -- and not anyone representing the actual content creator/publisher. Thankfully, at least some are raising the alarm in Israel over this attack on free expression:

“The bill is broader than necessary and offers a substantial and procedural opening for government censorship,” the authors wrote. “Moreover, the bill also makes it possible to remove content from institutional content sites, like Israeli and foreign newspapers, at a level of intrusion that does not exist in any other country in the democratic world.”

Shwartz Altshuler told The Times of Israel on Tuesday that “the law applies to any website, with a paywall, or without, with registration or without. This means that one could go to court and ask for content removal even from news sites, which is unheard of.”

As they note in the article, this bill goes significantly further than the already wildly abused NetzDG law in Germany.

Among other things the law says it can be used for any crime that "might harm public safety" which is the kind of thing that law enforcement will claim at the drop of a hat about almost anything. Hopefully, legislators in Israel realize that this bill is half-baked.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: censorship, content moderation, due process, israel, social media

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Big Tech 'Antitrust Reform' Agenda Sags, Revealing Mostly Empty Rhetoric
Daily Deal: The Media Mac Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:46 Meta Sues Firm For Data Scraping; Claims That Signing Up For New Accounts After Being Banned Is Equivalent Of Hacking (0)
12:06 Chip Shortage Forces Canon To Issue Workarounds For Its Own Obnoxious DRM (7)
10:48 UK Government Apparently Hoping It Can Regulate End-To-End Encryption Out Of Existence (13)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Media Mac Bundle (0)
09:38 Now Israel Is Looking To Pass A Social Media Censorship Bill Too (2)
05:25 Big Tech 'Antitrust Reform' Agenda Sags, Revealing Mostly Empty Rhetoric (15)

Monday

20:49 Olive Garden At It Again Enforcing Its IP Instead Of Letting Anyone Have Some Fun With Joke NFTs (13)
15:44 Please Join Techdirt In Celebrating 'National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!' (17)
13:33 Twitter Asks Court To Reconsider Order To Unmask Anonymous Critic Of A Billionaire Over Questionable Copyright Claims (20)
12:15 Australian Government Reviews Its Encryption-Breaking Law, Says It's Cool And Good (5)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.