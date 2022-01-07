Senator Tillis Holds Secret Meeting With IP Maximalists To Discuss A Single US 'IP' Agency
from the that-would-be-a-problem dept
Senator Thom Tillis is chock full of bad ideas about copyrights and patents -- mostly focused on making things worse for the public by expanding the monopoly powers granted to patent and copyright holders. So I guess it comes as little surprise that he held a secret meeting that appears to have only been attended by copyright maximalists to talk about trying to merge the Copyright Office into the US Patent & Trademark Office.
In a previously unreported meeting Friday, staffers from the office of Sen. Thom Tillis, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, met with representatives from across the content industries to discuss consolidating America’s three main IP regulators into one sprawling, catch-all agency.
“I think we could look at the organizational structure and ask questions about what’s the most effective way of doing it,” Tillis told National Journal on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, I want a fair, predictable, and lean IP apparatus—whether it’s patents, trademarks, copyrights.”
Tillis spokesperson Adam Webb said in a statement that the senator “hosted initial meetings on creating a unified, independent intellectual-property agency and on how to resolve online copyright piracy.” Webb said 35 participants attended the two Friday meetings, which he stressed were preliminary in nature and not guaranteed to result in new legislation.
It seems weird that, if you were exploring such a thing that you wouldn't bring in folks outside of the copyright maximalist industries, but apparently that's of less interest to Tillis?
The idea of "consolidating" the Copyright Office into the PTO has long been a dream for many copyright maximalists -- mainly because they're extraordinarily upset that the Copyright Office is a part of the Library of Congress, and they hate the fact that the Librarian of Congress sometimes wants to actually live up to the mission of making sure that copyright is there to "promote the progress" of learning. They'd much rather it be connected with the USPTO, which is under the Commerce Department and clearly designed to be in the interests of the big companies that control it.
It's already kind of a travesty that the PTO is one agency for both patents and trademarks, since those two things serve extraordinarily different purposes. Trademarks, again, are supposed to be a form of consumer protection -- making sure that when you're buying something from a certain company, you're aware of who really made it, and aren't being tricked into buying a copycat. Patents, on the other hand, are supposed to be (though rarely are) about incentivizing innovation. Copyright is supposed to be for the encouragement of learning. It's just that over the centuries, certain industries have bastardized all three to pretend that they're about helping a few giant businesses collect as much monopoly rent as possible. Tillis shouldn't be helping that.
About the only reassuring quote in the piece comes from Mitch Glazier, who now runs the RIAA, but got his initial job at the RIAA just months after he snuck four words into an unrelated piece of legislation that effectively took away the ability of musicians to get control over their works (enabling the RIAA to have much greater control). In the article, Glazier worries that a consolidated agency would focus too much on patents at the expense of copyrights:
Glazier said his office is “agnostic” about the notion of a unified IP agency, but noted it could kick off a turf war between the three agencies. He also said a single agency could end up focusing largely on patents—far and away the greatest moneymaker—to the detriment of key copyright issues.
Still, there's literally no need for this move to happen at all, and I don't understand why Tillis is exploring the idea, nor why he is holding secret meetings with the copyright industry to try to get their buy in.
Filed Under: copyright, copyright office, hollywood, library of congress, maximalists, thom tillis, uspto
Companies: mpa, riaa
Is it my imagination that Tillis seems to have a ventriloquist dummy stick shoved up his rectum when it comes to furthering the already bloated interests of IP corporations?
Re:
I think what you are trying to say is, Tillis is the shit end of the stick.
I wonder ...
If the Copyright Office were separated from the Library of Congress, would that remove any incentive for the Library to acquire a copy of each American work, since the processing of copyright was the only reason for the Library to do so? Maybe the Library may acquire copies of works if Congress prods it hard enough, but otherwise would not waste its time.
Re: I wonder ...
The National Film Registry falls under the Library of Congress's purview and isn't driven by copyright. I don't think moving the copyright office out of the LoC would disincentivize it to preserve copyrighted works.
Preserving media by allowing the public to see it- it's what libraries do.
Destroying media by putting it behind a private garden- it's what copyright does.
So the fact that there's conflict makes sense when you sit down and think about it
observer notes
. if it was such a nefarious Secret meeting, how come we know about it?
(All Congressmen and staffers routinely hold "private" meetings with a wide variety of people and topics)
. everybody screams for efficiency in government, so consolidating some obscure sclerotic Federal agencies might have some merit
. Congressional authority over IP is a limited and purely an optional power under the Constitution.
Monopoly Patents and copyrights from government are a really bad idea, and a glaring error in the Constitution.
But Congress could legally eliminate the whole mess by repealing all Federal IP laws, regulations, and IP bureaucracies -- and simply declining to engage in any more IP activity.
(that legendary Gordian Knot problem had a similar solution)
Would love
to see Tillis take a week to 1 year on the patent office.
'So, about my 'retirement'...'
Still, there's literally no need for this move to happen at all, and I don't understand why Tillis is exploring the idea, nor why he is holding secret meetings with the copyright industry to try to get their buy in.
Oh, I could probably think of a few possible explanations...
Why would he bring in anyone else when copyright's exclusive purpose is to maximize profits for large corporations?
Promoting the progress of learning was phased out of copyright long ago. Now it's to promote profits.
That's an antiquated idea that not a single politician today supports.
"how to resolve online copyright piracy."
Well step one would be to stop calling it piracy, not only are pirates really cool but no one sank Sonys ship & forced her crew into slavery.
Then getting ACTUAL numbers, not just fantasies, about what if any actual losses are happening.
Then remind law makers that all of those poor workers on the content are paid flat rates and if 500 people see an episode without paying they aren't harmed.
Then someone to explain how keeping Steamboat willie locked up encourages Walts frozen head to make more content.
Then I'd love for Senator Tillis to answer why he left the most important stake holder out of these discussions, the public shouldn't have to make more donations to get a seat at the table to ask why the life destroying amount of damages still exists when there aren't organized gangs making billions by putting a crappy cammed version of a movie online.
Then we can cover why the hell remastering is allowed to extend copyright even longer destroying our common heritage & violating the deal... for a limited time should really not exceed 2 generations lifetimes but here the fsck we are.
Trademark: inform consumers about the origin of goods... by allowing the distributor to monopolize some art and/or language (in theory: this is a narrow monopoly)
Patent: allow the public to understand how to make a new product... by allowing the inventor to monopolize the right to manufacture it (or grant the right to do it)
The first one is kind of ok, as long as the art + language used is unique enough. Problem is when litigation occurs on very broad trademarks (e.g. a single common word), or with similarities you can only figure out if you look at the brand logos during a foggy night from miles away.
The last two of these concepts start from the same nice idea (encouraging distribution of knowledge/culture), but are implemented with a deliberate paradox: granting the originator a way to limit the distribution. The way to solve the paradox was to set a reasonable time limit on this monopoly. You give something to the public in exchange for an exclusive right to make money out of it for a limited time (which is very explicitly mentioned in the Copyright Clause).
The problem is that both the scope and the duration of these concepts has become absurd. The scope of copyright is basically: "anything done on the internet". The scope of patents is getting dangerously close to "anything", thanks to convoluted definitions that mask how overly broad they are.
Also, neither is supposed to cover "a concept" or "an idea", but they are getting pretty close to it thanks to over-generous judges (e.g. Blurred Lines) or, once again, convoluted patent descriptions (and generous judges... Sorry, one generous judge).
As for durations, it's been extended (retroactively) several times by different means. Copyright by legal extensions with an already absurd baseline of "life of the author". And patents can be extended indefinitely by filing a derivative patent. (In pharma, that's explicitly allowed... encouraged even; in other patents, it's not supposed to be, but the language of patents often obfuscates the fact that it is exactly what happens.) Entire generations can be locked out of using and expanding on a work or invention.
Patents and Copyright share a lot of similarities, and both should be reformed, not reinforced with more exemption to basic common sense. They should be brought back to what they were originally advertised at: a way to broadcast knowledge, not restrict it.
I have the highest respect to people who manage to make money out of their works without locking out others. "Would you patent the sun?" is a memorable quote. Too bad the IP maximalists nowadays would unashamedly answer "YES!".
