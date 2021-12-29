Chinese Govt. Arrests More Pro-Democracy Icons In Hong Kong, Including Music Stars
from the sing-me-a-song dept
While we have been discussing the way mainland China's plan to slow-creep the end of democracy in Hong Kong has turned into more of a sprint, it's also quite true that what is occurring there hasn't gotten nearly enough media burn as it should. Plenty of folks have chalked up China's aggressive attitudes towards Hong Kong to the 2019 pro-democracy protests, but the real sprint began once it became clear that Donald Trump stood a good chance of losing the White House to Joe Biden. Trump showed little willingness to push back on China when it came to its treatment of Hong Kong and the theory was that Biden would reverse course and show some backbone. That he generally hasn't is one of geopolitics great ironies. Beijing has taken such steps as to try to erase the CCP's own bloody history, to censor all kinds of Hong Kong pro-democracy culture, and to arrest of all kinds of pro-democracy lawmakers and media.
Democracy is over in Hong Kong, in other words, and has been for some time now. What Beijing is currently in is a mop-up mode, as it looks to take the vice it has built around the city-state and spin the tightening lever. China's actions have made any designation of Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region an absolute punchline, including at present when China is busy arresting more pro-democracy cultural icons, including a popular musician, Denise Ho.
Cantopop star and prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Denise Ho was arrested at her home on Wednesday morning by the city's national security police.
She was one of six people arrested in an early morning operation, all linked to online media organization Stand News. Police later confirmed at a news conference that a seventh person had been arrested. They have been accused by police of "conspiracy to publish seditious material," a colonial-era crime.
Ho, a former Stand News board member, was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Canada. She found fame in the early 2000s with a string of hit albums, before later building a successful career as an actress.
In addition to this raid, Chinese authorities raided the Stand News offices in a wild show of force. Hundreds of officers descended on the operation, all under the cover of the relatively new National Security Law passed in 2020 that seemed specifically designed to erase freedoms in Hong Kong. Perhaps the most surprising part of this story is how long it took for China to take this action against Ho. She is a gay, pro-democracy advocate who has regularly participated in protests and marches, all with a large following thanks to her musical and acting careers. In other words, she is absolutely a sensible target for a Chinese government intent on playing thought police over the city.
Her activism has also drawn other repercussions over the years -- including being blacklisted and censored in mainland China.
Chinese state media has attacked Ho as "Hong Kong poison" in previous years. In 2016, amid criticism of Ho from Beijing, luxury brand Lancome canceled a promotional concert featuring the star, citing "safety reasons."
But it's the rest of the world's collective shoulder shrug that is the issue here. Why is China continuing to take these actions? Because the rest of the world is not de-incentivizing those actions, of course. That we're all sitting back and allowing this to happen without even putting up a fight is and will be a stain on the democracies of the world. That the world let things get this far in the first place without any real pushback, all the more.
Democracy is over in Hong Kong because, in part, we sat back and watched it die. Shame on all of us.
Filed Under: china, democracy, denise ho, free speech, hong kong
Companies: stand news
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
vise, not vice...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Prominent opposition figures from both the Democratic Party and the Civic Party are believed to be among the arrested including bubble shooter James To, Lam Cheuk Ting and Lester Shum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.
"She is a gay, pro-democracy advocate who has regularly participated in protests and marches, all with a large following thanks to her musical and acting careers. In other words, she is absolutely a sensible target for a Chinese government intent on playing thought police over the city. "
This sort of points to a certain misunderstanding at the heart of the HK citizenry; That staying will somehow result in Beijing loosening its grip.
That's not going to happen. If China were somehow left with the only way to properly leash HK being to put every last HK resident in a 're-education' camp somewhere and replace the citizenry with mainland Chinese immigrants - they will absolutely do that. Nothing short of world war 3 is going to get China to soften that stance.
Democracy was dead in HK when the sino-british treaty was signed in 1984 and it isn't coming back. That battle is irretrievably lost.
Denise Ho is brave to have stayed in HK during this time - because she must have known that there was no future which ended with her not getting picked up by the PRC IntSec people.
This, I think, may be the most infuriating part of this. The HK civil rights activists are incredibly courageous...and in the end, irrelevant. A brief bump in PRC incarceration and reeducation numbers. And their parents choosing to stay in the 90's when the treaty was signed are to blame for these kids today facing a choice between bending knee to a totalitarian regime or living in an internment camp.
Nothing will exculpate the aggressive dictatorship stripping a people of their rights. But it's a sorry excuse of parenting to raise children knowing that dictatorship just invaded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.
Given what you said about WW3 being the only way China would change it's stance (and I think you are essentially correct in that view), I am not sure that "brave" and "courageous" are appropriate terms to describe people who remain in Hong Kong and openly protest the Chinese policies. Your other word, "irrelevant," is much more appropriate, and hints at some other more correctly descriptive adjectives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.
Most people in Hong Kong don't have the option of just leaving. Those that might, would effectively be leaving hostages behind.
And occasionally, some people knowingly fight in a cause with the odds stacked against them, simply because the alternative is to just give up. The distinction between a "hero" and a "fool" can be very subjective, and quite arbitrary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fight Fight Fight
" But it's the rest of the world's collective shoulder shrug that is the issue here... we're all sitting back and allowing this to happen without even putting up a fight "
...yeah, let's all grab our pitchforks and actively defend Hong Kong against the Communist Chinese hordes -- nothing much else going on in the world for us to worry about.
This totally vague call to action by somebody just pecking a keyboard comfortably in the U.S. rings very hollow. A naive armchair general/statesman.
How about the 1.5 Billion people in mainland China itself, with no democracy.
Or the free people of Taiwan constantly threatened by Red Chinese takeover.
Or the multitude of other non-democratic areas of the world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Okay, so what do you want countries to do? “Let’s fight and expend vast resources for the freedom of this place that was gonna become part of China in a couple decades anyways”?
Finger-pointing and guilt-tripping folks for shrugging at an inevitability while there’s a fucking global pandemic happening alongside democracy basically lying on the floor and bleeding out in the U.S. and elsewhere, you’re not really helping anybody, Tim.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Agreed
Been saying this forever on this site. WTF do they want us to do about it?
HK is China.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am not calling for any action at all on Hong Kong -- way too late for that.
My point is that the article's author had absolutely no plan of action and was engaged in pointless rhetoric.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That reads like I have no plan for dealing with that wild fire, so I will not bother warning anybody in its path.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
