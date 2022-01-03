Sci-Hub's Creator Thinks Academic Publishers, Not Her Site, Are The Real Threat To Science, And Says: 'Any Law Against Knowledge Is Fundamentally Unjust'
from the put-up-or-shut-up dept
A year ago, Techdirt wrote about an important lawsuit in India, brought by the academic publishers Elsevier, Wiley, and the American Chemical Society against Sci-Hub and the similar Libgen. A couple of factors make this particular legal action different from previous attempts to shut down these sites. First, an Indian court ruled in 2016 that photocopying textbooks for educational purposes is fair use; the parallels with SciHub, which provides free access to copies of academic papers for students and researchers who might not otherwise be able to afford the high subscription fees, are clear. Secondly, the person behind Sci-Hub, Alexandra Elbakyan, is fighting, rather than ignoring, the case, as she has done on previous occasions.
One manifestation of her new pro-active approach is a tweet she posted recently. It included a screenshot of an email she wrote to Nature magazine, which had contacted her about a forthcoming article on the Indian court case. Following standard practice, the journalist writing the article, Holly Else, asked Elbakyan to comment on some of the accusations the academic publishers had made against Sci-Hub. Her responses are fascinating, not least because they provide Elbakyan's perspective on several important issues.
For example, according to the publishers' comments as transmitted by Else, "Pirate sites like Sci-Hub threaten the integrity of the scientific record, and the safety of university and personal data". In reply, Elbakyan points out Sci-Hub is unique, and the use of the phrase "Pirate sites like Sci-Hub" is a clever attempt to lump Sci-Hub in with quite different sites, thus prejudging the legality of its activities. Elbakyan says that it's academic publishers -- not Sci-Hub -- which threaten the progress of science:
open communication is [a] fundamental property of science and it makes scientific progress possible. Paywalled access prevents this and is a great threat to science. Also the great threat is also when the whole scientific knowledge became the private property of some corporation such as Elsevier, that has full control of it. That is the threat, not Sci-Hub.
Elbakyan points out that Sci-Hub doesn't threaten the "integrity of the scientific record", since she simply disseminates copies of the academic papers without changing them in any way. But perhaps the most interesting part of her reply concerns the accusation that Sci-Hub threatens the safety of university and personal data. Techdirt has written previously about claims that Elbakyan allegedly has links to Russian intelligence, and that Sci-Hub is some kind of security risk. According to Else, the publishers assert:
Pirate sites like Sci-Hub compromise the security of libraries and higher education institutions to gain unauthorized access to scientific databases and other proprietary intellectual property, and illegally harvest journal articles and e-books.
Sci-Hub uses stolen user credentials and phishing attack to extract copyrighted articles illegally
These are serious allegations, and ones that have been made several times in the past. Elbakyan's response is probably the first time that she has addressed them directly:
Do they have any actual case when Sci-Hub somehow compromised the security of any library or a person? Any person that complained about credentials that were 'stolen' from them? Or is it again, nothing more than empty accusations. Nobody is complaining about 'compromised security' except academic publishers.
In other words, it is time for Elbakyan's accusers to put up or shut up. She concludes by stating that "Any law against knowledge is fundamentally unjust", and hopes that "Nature will have enough honesty to publish my comments in full.
It didn't, of course.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: academic journals, academic research, alexandra elbakyan, copyright, education, holly else, india, publishers, security
Companies: nature, sci-hub
"Pirate sites like Sci-Hub threaten the integrity of the scientific record, and the safety of university and personal data".
Wwwwwhhh ha ha ha ha ha haaaaaaaat?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's the "pirate sites cause the bulk of malware infections" argument again, claimed by Graham Burke of Village Roadshow, Australia after he got his computer intentionally infected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
i.e., We call the shots, and you had better do what we tell you to.
Classic capitalist dictatorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The academic publishers do not wish to admit that many papers are sent to Sci-Hub by the academics that wrote them. Is that because while declaring war on the public will have almost no impact on their profits, while declaring war on the academics that create their value would just turn the drift to open access into a sprint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And there's a bit of publishers' mafia-esque behavior to blame for part of that, as anyone who admits they provided their work to Sci-Hub would likely quickly find themselves blackballed from "legitimate" publishers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Sci-Hub stole the election"
I can't wait to find out how Sidney Powell is working in the background for the publishers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
greed
Nothing better than copyright leeches. Elsevier, Wiley, and the American Chemical Society have gotten fat on the hard work of others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you want to talk about threats to science and progress I'm pretty sure Elbakyan nailed it by pointing out that those attempting to paywall and lock up research are vastly bigger problems than a platform designed to make sharing that research easier.
Those that work now build upon what came before them but if that knowledge is kept from them then everyone has to start from scratch and that's a massive impediment to progress, making the publishers trying to blame Sci-Hub very much a case of the pot calling the silverware black.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Regarding the 'compromised security' claim. It's simply not true that the only ones complaining about it are publishers. I work in a university library and we frequently are made aware of bulk downloading of papers through stolen credentials. Campus IT then has to deal with the problem because stolen credentials threaten the entire network.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Stolen" documents? No problems with rifling through student or personnel records? Sounds to me like someone was obtaining exactly what they were looking for, i.e. research papers. Let me remind you that even if this is a private school, which also receives a lot of government funding for research, public universities are completely beholden to the taxpayers of this country. I dare you to find, and share with us, any privately donated funds at your school that are earmarked by the donor to support some specific research project.... I'll be right here, and I've brought along a sack lunch, so take your time.
If I had to guess, I'd posit that a Gestapo-like presence was brought to bear on the credential-owner in question, who in turn felt compelled to say that his/her ID had been stolen.
But besides all of that, I have one question: you've made a generalized accusation... do you have proof that you are willing to share with us? Because if not, then I am obligated to remind you of the meme:
EDIT: Just before hitting the Submit button, I realized that I have made the rash assumption that you are attending an American school. If I'm wrong about that, I apologize.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Every so often someone tries to pull the "We had to nail Aaron Schwartz to the wall" argument. It might have worked if the vested interests pushing the argument hadn't rendered themselves so woefully unsympathetic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
