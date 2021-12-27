Hey The North Face! When You Said Sending Us A Bogus Trademark Threat Was A Mistake, We Believed You; So Why Did You Do It Again?
Daily Deal: Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset

Mon, Dec 27th 2021 10:35am

The Alpha Bravo GX-1 is a professional gaming headset compatible with multi-platform devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks, and Nintendo Switch. Powered by Veho, the GX-1 headset has a built-in noise-canceling microphone for precision sound, and it has in-line controls which makes it a great headset for any gamer. It's on sale for $120 and if you use the code CYBER20, you'll get an additional 20% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

