Judge Wants To Know If DOJ Ignored Its Own Journalist-Targeting Guidelines When Investigating An Infowars Host Who Raided The Capitol
Sometimes tough questions about rights have to be asked even when central figures are far from sympathetic. Good case law is sometimes made by bad people (or, at least, people accused of doing terrible things).
But the questions must be asked. That's what the courts are for. They're a check against government overreach. And this case, coming via the Volokh Conspiracy, involves a defendant who's unlikely to gain much mainstream support.
Jonathon Shroyer is a talk show host who works for Infowars. He's also -- according to the DOJ -- one of thousands who raided the Capitol building last January. Technically, he's a journalist, given that he collects information and reports it on his Infowars show. He may not be a journalist in the traditional sense, but there are many people who perform "non-traditional" journalism, even if they haven't hitched their wagon to an entity mostly known for pushing outrageous conspiracy theories.
Shroyer joined other Infowars figures in a demonstration on January 6th, calling for the election to be overturned. Then he went further. This is from the magistrate's order [PDF] asking the DOJ to explain itself:
Law enforcement’s review of the videos further revealed that Shroyer entered the restricted area of the Capitol building. In fact, Shroyer was “standing above the crowd on the west side of the Capitol next to the inauguration stage.” Later on January 6, 2021, Shroyer called into an Infowars broadcast from the Capitol grounds and stated that he was on “one side of the Capitol, so we can’t see both sides, but on this side alone there’s probably about 100,000 people. They’ve taken the Capitol grounds, they’ve surrounded the building itself, they’re on the actual building structure. . . . We literally own these streets right now.”
Shroyer definitely shouldn't have done this. At this time this happened, he was already facing criminal charges for disrupting a House Judiciary Committee hearing. His deferred prosecution agreement forbade him from engaging in any "disorderly or disruptive conduct" on the US Capitol grounds. He also agreed not to engage in any protests or picketing inside any Capitol building.
But Shroyer is technically a journalist, which raises questions about how the DOJ has handled his case. Following Trump's election loss, plenty of information came to light showing the DOJ was targeting journalists and their sources while supposedly engaging in internal leak investigations. Following these revelations, the DOJ changed its policies and announced it would no longer target journalists during investigations.
Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui wants to know whether the DOJ followed its own guidelines during this investigation. The First Amendment doesn't protect Shroyer's trespass or prosecution agreement violations, but there are concerns about the investigation the DOJ apparently didn't choose to address directly.
In August, the magistrate asked the DOJ to clarify a few things. First, did it consider Shroyer to be a journalist? And, if it did, did it comply with its policies regarding the targeting of members of the media when it went after Shroyer? Finally, the judge asked the DOJ to memorialize its answers to these questions. The DOJ refused to do any of this to the judge's satisfaction.
The USAO represented that it had followed its internal guidelines but was unwilling to memorialize that or explain the bases for its determinations.
Hence the need for this reiteration of the court's previous request, one the judge makes clear isn't voluntary despite the DOJ's apparent belief otherwise.
The Court issues this addendum opinion in response to the USAO’s break with prior practice, and to ensure that the judicial record accurately reflects: 1) the conversations between the Court and the USAO; and 2) the undersigned’s understanding of the steps taken by the Department to comply with 28 C.F.R. § 50.10.
The government has had no problem doing this in other cases. The magistrate cites two prior January 6th investigations that may have targeted members of the press and the steps the DOJ took to justify the seeking of warrants in these cases -- justifications that clearly stayed within the confines of the DOJ's new press guidelines.
It didn't do that in this case and Judge Farqui wants to know why. That the underlying criminal acts were unprecedented and extremely alarming does not excuse the DOJ's lack of compliance in this case.
Yet here the government is unwilling to address its compliance with its internal regulations regarding the press. When questioned by the Court, the USAO’s representatives respectfully stated that they had followed such guidelines but would not formally state this in their pleadings; nor would they memorialize the reasons underlying their determination that Shroyer was not “a member of the news media” who had committed the instant offenses “in the course of, or arising out of, newsgathering activities.” 28 C.F.R. § 50.10(f)(2). The events of January 6th were an attack on the foundation of our democracy. But this does not relieve the Department of Justice from following its own guidelines, written to preserve the very same democracy.
And, while the court says there's enough evidence on the record now to justify the DOJ's actions in hindsight, the open question pertains to what the DOJ did to obtain this evidence and how those efforts complied (or didn't) with its directives on handling cases involving journalists.
The undersigned finds there was probable cause to believe Shroyer committed the above-described violations.
As to the question of whether and how the Department of Justice complied with its policies, the court received an unsatisfactory answer. Yet even if a credentialed journalist engaged in the instant conduct, there would be no question of probable cause for arrest.
The Department of Justice appears to believe that it is the sole enforcer of its regulations. That leaves the court to wonder who watches the watchmen.
As unsympathetic as an alleged Capitol raider who works for a conspiracy theory outlet is, the court -- and the public -- deserves to know if the DOJ handled this correctly. Journalism can occur anywhere, even within the confines of Alex Jones' batshit-crazy outrage generation machine. Shroyer may very well have engaged in illegal activity within the Capitol building, but the first steps of any investigation matter, especially when First Amendment rights may be involved.
If the DOJ doesn't want to discuss its efforts in cases like these, the judge is right to pause proceedings until the court receives a satisfactory answer. If the DOJ ran off its own rails, this is cause for concern.
That ranks right up there with the observation that water is wet.
Re:
In this case though, we're not even talking about regulations. We're talking about guidelines, i.e., suggestions.
Re: Re:
The DOJ has repeatedly demonstrated that it views the Constitution as guidelines too.
Except Infowars has zero to do with journalism.
One important distinction...
Did Shroyer or InfoWars actively promote the terrorist acts of Jan 6th in advance?
If they did, they are not journalists.
Re: One important distinction...
Not necessarily.
They could be journalists who participated in and actively promoted illegal acts, which could land them in hot water.
The important point here is whether or not the DoJ treated the case as it should when there are journalists involved, and whether it arrived at the conclusion of probable guilt properly. This essentially the "give a mouse a cookie, he'll want a glass of milk" problem - if the DoJ isn't held to task for taking things properly regarding this (horrible example of a) journalist, it can and will lead to shortcuts for other journalists, and the press (as flawed as it is) must needs be able to report on things.
So if I am gathering information for "journalistic" purposes no matter what else I'm doing matters? Say I was murdering someone but kept the camera rolling during the process and narrated the commission of the crime it is OK as long as I distribute the stream? Yeah, sounds good to me...
Re:
Nope. Not at all. You'd still be guilty of murder, and could be tried as being guilty of murder.
Journalistic protections are focused on protecting people from being targeted because they are journalists or because they are partaking in journalistic activities.
In the case you described, you would be targeted for murdering someone - your recording of it would be used as evidence that you murdered someone. Critically, you would not be targeted for the act of recording it.
A more apropros example of journalist protections would be: someone records a government official murderging someone - the method of recording was illegal, but they did it.
They hand that recording over to a reporter, who then reports on it.
Journalist protections mean law enforcement should not go after the journalist who reported on it as party to the crime.
If I were the DOJ, I would say this:
is where Shroyer stopped being a journalist.
prosecutorial discretion and the trust of the courts
the DOJ, at least when I was there, acted as if the trust of the courts was its most valued asset. It's not an asset you buy cheap.
The AG's memo of last July says "[t]he Department of Justice will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities."
If I follow this, they are saying that they will not ask the court for a warrant without making the determination that there was an activity outside the scope of newsgathering activities. And this court wants to hear about that determination. (Lots of formal statements of prosecutorial discretion policy drift toward regulating DOJ/court interactions as if they were law.)
So, e.g., if they are asking for an arrest warrant for an act which is illegal and falls outside the scope of newsgathering, this is conceptually easy -- so if they are accusing Mr. Shroyer of a violent act, or of interfering with an official proceeding, might be easy. If they are accusing him of something journalists do all the time -- failing to disperse or taking photos of the police pushing the crowd -- also conceptually easy, within the scope of newsgathering. Who has any doubt that a difficult border of "scope of newsgathering activities" will arise in some future matter?
Shroyer appears to have declared himself to be part of the event not part of the coverage of the event, so it seems the DOJ could easily meet its own test. But that's not all that's needed, they also need to leave courts with a high level of trust that they did meet their own test.
Thank you
Thank you for reporting this objectively. Everybody deserves equal protection under the law.
I hope to see your further legal analysis of Project Veritas vs. New York Times. The Times is framing the as a simple, unconstitutional prior restraint case but it appears that the Times has been actively malicious toward Project Veritas. The November 18 court decision seems to give that argument some weight.
Re: Thank you
it appears that the Times has been actively malicious toward Project Veritas
Which is both their right (as long as within the bounds of law) and also irrelevant.
Re: Re: Thank you
It's also nonexistent.
He recorded himself hanging out with members of far right groups and burning a Black Lives Matter flag with them in 'honour' of the Proud boys leader who had been arrested for doing the same thing so any even without prior court orders against him, any pretense he was there acting as a 'journalist' was out of the window before the insurgency had begun.
Most of the comments: But he did x!
Court and also the usual comments: But how did LEO go about its investigation? Did it follow the rules? And why will it not give a definitive answer?
So we must want a backdoor (ok, more backdoors) into attacking journalists covering protests and such, apparently.
Re:
Do you want to know, how I know you didn’t read the comments?
Re: Re:
First tell me what that comma is for.
The Judges needs to be careful... bad things happen to those who point out how magically "bad people" don't have the same alleged rights & courts rubber stamp stupid actions to protect convictions of those deemed bad when how they were tagged as being bad would never fly with even a cursory reading of the law.
Assholes are assholes but allowing their rights to be violated for being an asshole leads to bad things.
We're all the asshole in someones story.
so everybody has the same member name ....
... and disses everyone else with the same member name (something to do with Anonymous Coward)? Is there a locus classicus for the participants in this naming dispute so the rest of us could engage in discussion? Mods, could you issue these guys sequence numbers or something?
