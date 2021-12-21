Daily Deal: The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle

Facebook Blocks Seven Malware Purveyors, Deletes Hundreds Of Accounts, Notifies 50,000 Potential Hacking Targets
The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle has 80+ hours of immersive, multifaceted, programming education. When it comes to web programming, there are a lot of tools you can learn and use to make your workflow more efficient and your products more exciting. This bundle will give you a crash course into a variety of languages and tools, plus how to integrate them, giving you an excellent foundation for further learning. Courses cover Ruby on Rails 5, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Python, iOS 10, and more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

