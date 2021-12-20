Beware The CopyLEFT Trolls
Patent Awarded To Clearview AI For Its Innovative, Web-Scraping Fuckery

Wewatch Vision V30 SE Portable Mini HD Wi-Fi Projector

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Dec 20th 2021 10:45amDaily Deal

Create cherished memories with family and friends in your favorite outdoor environment, by providing a sharper, crisp image with 1080 pixels resolution. The Wewatch Vision V30 SE projects your favorite content on a 120" screen and supports up to 4K Ultra HD video format. It also allows Airplay & Miracast via Wi-Fi and already has built-in speakers to start streaming right away. With the splash-proof V30 SE’s portability, you can easily create magical cinematic experiences and extraordinary moments surrounded by nature or in your backyard via an extra Bluetooth speaker. It's on sale for $200 and if you use the code MERRY15, you'll get an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Beware The CopyLEFT Trolls
Patent Awarded To Clearview AI For Its Innovative, Web-Scraping Fuckery
Follow Techdirt
Advertisment

Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Monday

10:50 Patent Awarded To Clearview AI For Its Innovative, Web-Scraping Fuckery (1)
10:45 Wewatch Vision V30 SE Portable Mini HD Wi-Fi Projector (0)
09:28 Beware The CopyLEFT Trolls (9)
05:26 Delaware Court Says Dominion Voting Systems Can Continue Suing Fox News For $1.6 Billion In Defamation (42)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (9)

Saturday

12:30 This Week In Techdirt History: December 12th - 18th (7)

Friday

19:39 Hershey Goes On A Threat Blitz Against A Bunch Of Independent Breweries (16)
15:56 Germany's New Government Promises To Support End-To-End Encryption And Reject Backdoors (11)
13:32 Gov't Accountability Office Says FBI Should Probably Just Give Up The Use Of Force Reporting It Never Bothered Doing (6)
11:58 No, The Arguments Against Florida's & Texas' Content Moderation Bills Would Not Block All Internet Regulations (26)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.